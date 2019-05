Games Industry Asks WHO to Reconsider Gaming Disorder Classification

Top global gaming organizations are asking the World Health Organization to reverse its inclusion of “gaming disorder” as a disease, according to a press release sent by the Entertainment Software Association on Saturday.

Now, in an effort which includes the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), several organizations have released a statement which states that “gaming disorder” needs more evidence before it can be included in such a classification. The organizations behind the effort include the ESA as well as the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, the Interactive Software Federation of Europe, and the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES).