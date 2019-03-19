Games For Change Launches Accelerator Program For Developers

Advocacy group Games For Change (G4C) is teaming up with social impact investment firm i(x) and venture capital group Quake Capital to launch an accelerator program for game developers, it announced on Tuesday.

The Games For Change Accelerator will deploy capital in areas of human need, G4C said, creating opportunity and change that is scalable, measurable, and has significant impact. The program will admit two developer classes per year, known as “cohorts,” who will go to Quake’s New York offices over a four-month period and receive support and funding for their projects.

G4C, which launched in 2004, partners with various technology and gaming companies — as well as nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies — to run events, public arcades, design challenges, and youth programs themed around using video games to tackle real-world issues.

“Over the past 15 years, Games for Change has helped develop a community of practice around the belief that games can be a driver of social impact. Through our partnership with i(x) and Quake, we are thrilled to finally be able to play a role advancing the sector into a sustainable industry,“ said Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change. “In addition to offering funding, we’re connecting teams with the right partners and experts, as well as giving them significant network resources to reach their goals and change the world. We are excited to explore industries like healthcare and education where we have already seen the tremendous impact games and XR can have.”

Applications for the Games For Change Accelerator are open from now until May 31. Development teams will be chosen during the summer months. Once the program begins in September, it will help establish project partners, introduce cohorts to experts, develop marketing strategies, and more.

“The launch of the Games for Change Accelerator is an exciting moment for i(x) investments. Leveraging the growth of the gaming industry and advances in VR, AR and 5G technology has the ability to create positive disruptive impact in critical areas of human need like healthcare, education and social interaction,” said i(x) co-founder and CEO Trevor Neilson.