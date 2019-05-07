Game Workers Unite Investigating Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault at Quantic Dream

Game Workers Unite is working with French union Solidaires Informatique to gather testimony from game developer Quantic Dream workers who experienced sexual harassment or assault, according to a press release.

“We have been informed of acts of sexual harassment and sexual assault committed against women who work and have worked in the company,” according to the press release. “These offenses are extremely serious and are punishable by law, however they seem to be repeated with impunity for several years because of a strong omerta, this must stop.”

When Netease acquired a minority stake at Quantic Dream in January 2019, one year after the allegations, Variety inquired about the status of the allegations’ legal status. Co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière responded that the company refutes the allegations and doesn’t comment on “former staff assertions.”

“We don’t pretend to be a ‘perfect’ company – no company is,” de Fondaumière said. ” But we do work hard and will continue to do so, every day, to offer our team an enjoyable work environment, good compensation – in particular paying overtime when extra work is necessary at the end of a project – and inspiring projects to work on. “Quantic Dream is a studio where everyone regardless of nationality, race, genre, sexual orientation or belief can express themselves freely. And this is why we have such a high average seniority (8+ years), and a very diverse team reflecting these values.”

The call for testimony comes with the promise of confidentiality as well as legal help. Victims or witnesses of sexual harassment/assault are encouraged to reach out to contact@solidairesinformatique.org . The information is also posted in French from Solidaires Informatique.

The news comes a day after Riot Games employees held a walk-out in Los Angeles protesting the company’s use of mandatory arbitration in cases of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination. The walkout was spurred by Riot’s attempts to end two lawsuits — both about sexism and misconduct at the studio — via forced arbitration.