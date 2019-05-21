‘Game of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Consults on Video Game

George R. R. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” book series, has consulted on an upcoming video game currently being developed in Japan, this according to a blog post from the author which lays out the work he is now up to in the wake of the HBO television series finale.

“I’m still here, and I’m still busy,” Martin writes. “As a producer, I’ve got five shows in development at HBO (some having nothing whatsoever to do with the world of Westeros), two at Hulu, one on the History Channel. I’m involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others.”

“There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I’ve consulted on a video game out of Japan.”

While no details have been offered to specify what game this may be – or whether it is in fact a game within the “Game of Thrones” universe – it was previously rumored that Martin was teaming up with Japanese developer From Software, the team behind “Dark Souls,” “Bloodborne,” and “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” for an open world project. Variety has reached out to the studio for comment.