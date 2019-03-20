×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Google

Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream.

Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves Guillemot spoke in a statement on the potential for long term play “The power and accessibility of streaming will give billions unprecedented opportunities to play video games in the future. We are proud to partner with Google on Stadia, building on what we’ve learned with Project Stream via ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.’ This is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to continue collaborating closely with Google on what’s next for Stadia.”

Likewise, Devolver Digital’s co-founder Graeme Struthers looked ahead in his own statement. “We’ve been excited about Stadia since Google first shared it with us and our development partners. As a publisher we look for the best and widest potential audiences for our games. Stadia represents an interesting and exciting future for our creative partners and we look forward to working with this innovative platform in the future.”

Related

Other developers were more varied in their critiques. Cord Smith who worked for Pseudo Interactive, Square Enix, and UbiSoft – and is soon to head up his own independent developer – spoke positively in a statement to Variety. “I think most developers would prefer to focus on their craft, creativity, and producing great content. Any technological advancement that puts your game in the hands of more gamers, regardless of platform, is a step in the right direction– although obviously quite disruptive to the walled gardens we’ve been playing within for so many years.”

Current game consultant and former Blizzard producer Matthew Householder felt less enthusiastic. “[Stadia is] yet another variation on the so-far unsuccessful thin-client approach. Any new service like this without an exclusive, hit game will simply fail to compete with entrenched platforms. Odd that a company with a huge war-chest would choose a battlefield with a low barrier to entry. Perhaps, this is just a way to promote Youtube and Google AI.”

Dylan Jobe, with credits on franchises like Twisted Metal, and currently a Senior Development Director at Creative Infinity, speaks to the potential of Stadia to change distribution permanently. “Several companies have chased, and failed, remote-hosted game streaming. Google is probably the only company on the planet that could have a chance of pulling it off. And if they can, it will truly be disruptive. And I don’t use that word lightly – It’s a buzzword that makes me throw-up in my mouth a little. But in this case, I think disruptive is totally accurate.”

Still, there’s a different angle to consider. What happens if Stadia fails? What happens to that content? Law professor and author of The End of Ownership shared his concerns with the rise of a streaming platform. “If this is structured as a subscription service like Netflix, at least consumers will be on notice that games may come and go. That would be frustrating if you put 90 hours into a game and the service’s license expired. But at least it wouldn’t give the false impression of ownership that consumers have with digital downloads. Either way, there are some major concerns here when it comes to availability, reliability, and archiving of content.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to

    Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

    Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream. Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves [...]

  • 'Pikmin' Meets 'Luigi's Mansion' in 'The

    'Pikmin' Meets 'Luigi's Mansion' in 'The Wild at Heart' Adventure

    Imagine a game with “Pikmin’s” real-time critter management and the Poltergust 3000 from “Luigi’s Mansion’s” meshed together into a gorgeous “Where the Wild Things Are”-styled adventure that takes you to an alternate dimension. It’s a striking pitch that sums up the brilliance of the indie adventure game “The Wild at Heart.” Developed by Moonlight Kids, [...]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Spring Update Will

    'Red Dead Online' Spring Update Will Add Hostility System, Play Styles

    “Red Dead Online” is getting a big update this spring with some new features, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday. “Alongside incorporating player feedback and addressing existing issues, the beta period has allowed us to lay the groundwork for the more advanced aspects of ‘Red Dead Online’ still to come,” it said in a post [...]

  • Anthem

    BioWare Says 'Anthem' Launch Was Rougher Than Expected

    BioWare general manager Casey Hudson is assuring “Anthem” players that the team is working hard to improve the online game after its rocky launch last month. “Anthem” released worldwide on Feb. 22 and received very mixed reviews from critics. Variety’s own Dan Solberg called it a “disjointed and clunky experience where the contact high of [...]

  • Jade Raymond to Lead Google's New

    Jade Raymond to Lead Google's New First-Party Game Development Studio

    Long-time video game producer Jade Raymond will lead Google’s new first-party development studio, called Stadia Games and Entertainment, the company announced during the Game Developers Conference on Tuesday. The studio will create games for Google’s new streaming service Stadia, which promises seamless 60 FPS and 1080p resolution on any device running a Chrome browser. Game [...]

  • 'Doom Eternal' Coming to Google's New

    'Doom Eternal' Coming to Google's New Stadia Service

    Id Software’s upcoming action sequel “Doom Eternal” is coming to Google’s new game streaming service called Stadia, the two companies announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. Google’s Stadia promises seamless 60 FPS and 1080p gameplay on any device with a Chrome browser, including tablets, phones, laptops, and televisions (via a [...]

  • Google Unveils Its New Stadia Controller

    Google Unveils Its New Stadia Controller

    Google officially unveiled its new video game streaming service Stadia during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with a new controller. Where other wireless game controllers typically use Bluetooth, the Stadia Controller uses Wi-Fi to connect directly to a game running in Google’s data center. It can identify which screen or [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad