×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Awards 2019 to Play on 53 Cinemark Screens Alongside ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

This year’s Game Awards, recognizing the top video games, creators and esports of 2019, is coming to the silver screen.

In a three-way partnership, the Game Awards, Cinemark Theatres and Sony Pictures are teaming on a superticket program pairing the Dec. 12 live simulcast of the 2019 Game Awards in 53 Cinemark locations with a bonus screening of Sony Pictures’ game-themed “Jumanji: The Next Level” (a day before the film’s wide release).

Tickets for the one-night-only event are available for $20 each. More info is available at cinemark.com/gameawards.

The fifth annual Game Awards will be held Dec. 12 in L.A. and will be live-streamed for free again on more than 45 different platforms worldwide including including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and major video game platforms. “Jumanji: The Next Level” will screen at local Cinemark theaters before the Game Awards presentation, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. PT.

“The Game Awards is all about bringing the game community together, and this year, for the first time, we’re giving fans the option of gathering live in a Cinemark auditorium to watch all the awards, musical performances and world premieres of the most anticipated games of the future on the big screen, with the added perk of being some of the first fans to see ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’” Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, said in a statement.

Sony Pictures decided to link up with the Game Awards on the special event as soon as it became clear the release date of “Jumanji: The Next Level” aligned with the awards, according to Ann-Elizabeth Crotty, EVP, global client services and exhibitor partnerships for the studio. “Given that the premise of our last two Jumanji films is about getting transported into a video game, we couldn’t think of a better pairing than this,” she said.

In addition to the awards themselves, across categories including game of the year, the Game Awards features exclusive new game announcements, world-premiere trailers and musical performances.

“We know video games are a big passion point for a huge segment of our audience, so this unique superticket brings fans the ultimate night out at the theater,” added Justin McDaniel, SVP of global content for Cinemark.

In “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the gang is back but the game has changed: As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

In 2018, the Game Awards garnered 26.2 million live views, up 128% year over year, driven by significant gains on Twitch and YouTube and expanded China distribution, according to the Game Awards.

The Game Awards’ advisory board of industry execs includes Activision president Rob Kostich; Electronic Arts chief studios officer Laura Miele; Phil Spencer, VP and GM, Google Stadia; Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, EVP of gaming; Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser; Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot; Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad; and Tencent Games senior VP Steven Ma.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces Winners for Aspiring Filmmaker Program

    Tribeca Film Institute announced the winners of their 2019 TFI Pond5 program funding aspiring filmmakers. Eight applicants, narrowed down from a pool of 200, were awarded with up to $7,500 in funding for their filmmaking endeavors. The program, in junction with media company Pond5, began the initiative last year to support indie filmmakers in “systematically-excluded [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    Game Awards 2019 to Play on 53 Cinemark Screens Alongside 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

    This year’s Game Awards, recognizing the top video games, creators and esports of 2019, is coming to the silver screen. In a three-way partnership, the Game Awards, Cinemark Theatres and Sony Pictures are teaming on a superticket program pairing the Dec. 12 live simulcast of the 2019 Game Awards in 53 Cinemark locations with a [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Film Review: 'Frozen 2'

    Released in 2013 to a record-scorching $1.29 billion, “Frozen” was such a huge hit for Walt Disney Animation Studios that many of its fans were probably assuming its sequel would play it safe and deliver more of the same: a sparkling 21st-century fairy tale in which a pair of wide-eyed heroines shrug off the need [...]

  • Variety New Leaders in TV

    Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad President Is Among Variety's New Leaders in Film

    Every year, Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business, looking for representatives in the creative community, film, TV, music and digital. This year’s group has a heavy New York focus: We selected executives from forward thinking companies such as Spotify, Group Nine and Endeavor Audio, as well as writers [...]

  • Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, John Skidmore,

    Jax Media Soars by Amplifying Unique Voices of Auteur TV

    Jax Media has emerged during the past few years as one of television’s busiest and buzziest production companies. The New York-based company headed by four partners — Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch — has an enviable track record of scouting new voices and executing stylish shows on a less-than-stratospheric budgets. The [...]

  • Abel-Ferrara-Apichatpong-Weerasethakul-Leos-Carax

    Piano Boards Abel Ferrara’s ‘Siberia,’ Backs ‘La Noche Blanca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOS CABOS  —  Driving ever deeper into the international co-production of some of the world’s highest-profile auteurs, Mexico’s Piano has boarded Abel Ferrera’s “Siberia,” starring Willem Defoe. A Mexico City production-distribution house headed by Sundance winning producer Julio Chavezmontes and director Sebastian Hoffman, Piano will produce the film with its other lead producers, Italy’s Vivo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad