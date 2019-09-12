The Game Awards 2019 Sets December Date, Will Live-Stream Across 45 Platforms

The Game Awards 2019, the fifth annual video game industry kudosfest, will be held Dec. 12 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed for free again on more than 45 different platforms worldwide.

The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them, created and executive produced by Geoff Keighley. In addition to the awards ceremony, it showcases exclusive new game announcements, world-premiere trailers and musical performances. The 2019 show will be held again at downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

Keighley tweeted the 2019 date announcement Thursday, saying “Can’t wait to tell you more about our 5th anniversary celebration.”

“This year’s show will celebrate the act of creation, as I turn the stage over to a group of visionary teams selected to share their new projects with you,” Keighley wrote in a follow-up tweet.

In 2018, the Game Awards streamed live across 45 digital services, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live, GameSpot, IGN, PlayStation Store, Mixer and Steam. Last year’s show garnered 26.2 million live views, up 128% year over year, driven by significant gains on Twitch and YouTube and expanded China distribution, according to the Game Awards.

In-person tickets for this year’s event, priced at $70, are available at this link.