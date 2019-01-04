×

Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media Center, Streaming Support

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gaems’ new Guardian Pro XP “portable gaming environment” is a hardshell case packed with a 24-inch quad HD IPS monitor, surround sound, integrated media center, and a rail system designed to mount cameras, microphones, and lighting for streaming.

The company says the case, which will support the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and “several micro ATX PCs,” is designed to fit most carry-on luggage requirements.

“Gaming has changed radically since we launched our first portable gaming environments in 2011,” said John Smith, co-founder of Gaems. “Today’s gamers are also savvy professionals. Whether they compete in esports or generate unique gaming content, these professionals will appreciate how Gaems integrated the highest-level performance gaming monitor and media tool suite into a single ultra-sleek yet portable package with Guardian.”

Other features of the case, which will be shown off at CES next week, include chargers for controllers, phones and other devices and integrated HDMI output. The device, which hasn’t been priced yet, is expected out this spring or summer.

Here’s the full rundown of specs released for the system:

Related

  • Patented industrial-grade hard-shell case with proprietary metal-hinged design 24”
  • Quad HD IPS panel
  • Proprietary Dynamic SoundStage™ with 12W power amp, chambered 9W speakers, passive subwoofers and Surround Processor
  • Integrated Media Center with HDMI 1.4 Input, 3.5 Headphone Jack, High-speed USB Hub Port (from console power) to 3x USB Ports (1x USB 3.0@1.8A & 2x USB 3.0@0.9A) duplicating console functions and providing passive power for charging while Guardian is Off
  • External rear HDMI Output for streaming and sharing monitor content
  • Patented Picatinny Rail mounting system for cameras, microphones, lighting and other equipment used for professional streaming (accessories sold separately)
  • HDMI 1.4 cable
  • AC 100v-240v/DC, 19V, 4.74 Amp Power adapter
  • Product Dimensions (inches) – 23.45” w x 16.9” d x 4.79” h
  • Compatibility: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim & fits some Micro ATX PC hardware

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media

    Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media Center, Streaming Support

    Gaems’ new Guardian Pro XP “portable gaming environment” is a hardshell case packed with a 24-inch quad HD IPS monitor, surround sound, integrated media center, and a rail system designed to mount cameras, microphones, and lighting for streaming. The company says the case, which will support the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and “several micro ATX [...]

  • First Look at In-Development Console Mad

    First Look at In-Development Console Mad Box

    Slightly Mad Studios, the company behind “Project Cars 2,” kicked off 2019 with the surprising news that it was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. On Friday, the company’s CEO revealed the first images of the system. CEO Ian Bell said in a Tweet Friday that the Mad Box would have a carry handle [...]

  • Activision Blizzard's Amrita Ahuja Joins Square,

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Joins Square, Inc.

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja will be leaving the gaming company to join Jack Dorsey’s online financial service Square, Inc. this month as CFO, it was announced Thursday. Ahuja has been with Activision Blizzard in numerous finance and strategy roles for the past eight years. These include Vice President of Finance and Operations [...]

  • 'Overwatch' Contenders Team Loses Female Player

    'Overwatch' Contenders Team Loses Female Player After Community Harassment

    A female “Overwatch” Contenders player stepped down from North American team Second Wind just weeks after signing, following harassment and doxxing threats from some members of the game’s community. Ellie first signed to the team of aspiring pro-players on Dec. 21, 2018, according to an announcement on the team’s official Twitter account. “We’re happy to [...]

  • Ex-'Hearthstone' Devs Working With Marvel on

    Ex-'Hearthstone' Devs Working With Marvel on New Game

    Second Dinner, the new independent video game studio founded by former “Hearthstone” developers Ben Brode and Hamilton Chu, is working on a new project with Marvel, it announced on Thursday. Brode was “Hearthstone’s” game director, while Chu was an executive producer. Both left developer Blizzard Entertainment about eight months ago. Since then, their team has [...]

  • Twitch User is Active Again Despite

    Twitch Appears to Unban Man Facing Charges in On-Stream Assault

    A Twitch user who faces charges for allegedly assaulting his pregnant partner in December while streaming “Fortnite” has been unbanned from the site, according to a tweet by Rod Breslau, an esports consultant and analyst, who spotted the man’s first stream after returning to the service. Twitch, the leading video game streaming website, originally banned the user, mrdeadmoth, [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Lands $190 Million Investment

    Niantic, Inc, the company behind massive augmented reality hit “Pokemon Go,” sold off an undisclosed amount of equity in the company for about $190 million, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The investment comes following a rumor last month that the company was working to raise a new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad