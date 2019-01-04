Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media Center, Streaming Support

Gaems’ new Guardian Pro XP “portable gaming environment” is a hardshell case packed with a 24-inch quad HD IPS monitor, surround sound, integrated media center, and a rail system designed to mount cameras, microphones, and lighting for streaming.

The company says the case, which will support the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and “several micro ATX PCs,” is designed to fit most carry-on luggage requirements.

“Gaming has changed radically since we launched our first portable gaming environments in 2011,” said John Smith, co-founder of Gaems. “Today’s gamers are also savvy professionals. Whether they compete in esports or generate unique gaming content, these professionals will appreciate how Gaems integrated the highest-level performance gaming monitor and media tool suite into a single ultra-sleek yet portable package with Guardian.”

Other features of the case, which will be shown off at CES next week, include chargers for controllers, phones and other devices and integrated HDMI output. The device, which hasn’t been priced yet, is expected out this spring or summer.

Here’s the full rundown of specs released for the system:

