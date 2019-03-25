Biggest Esports Arena in North America is Being Built in Philly This Summer

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies have Announced a new $50 Million eSports arena slated to be built this Summer near the Philadelphia Sports Complex, it was announced Monday.

The upcoming Fusion Arena will feature 3,500 seats making it the largest of its kind in the Western hemisphere. Designed by architecture firm Populous, the arena will feature 60,000 square feet, a 6,000 square foot public entry with 2,000 square feet of interactive media surface hovering 30 feet above them, and a “sleek and dynamic skin that draws inspiration from the hardware powering esports.”

The arena’s seating area will include two balcony bars, club seats with USB ports, and exclusive suites. And nearly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a training facility, broadcast studio, and team offices.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a venue like no other as we move forward with the next phase of development within the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Dave Scott, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. “Fusion Arena gives esports fans a best-in-class venue to call home and be proud of. Beyond competitive gaming, it’s a stunning facility that will host a wide array of events.”

“It is a tremendous honor for The Cordish Companies to grow its partnership with Comcast Spectacor and bring a state-of-the-art, world-class esports and entertainment venue to the heart of the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. “Fusion Arena will set the gold standard for competitive gaming and debut on one of the country’s most exciting platforms of sports and entertainment amid Philadelphia’s professional sports teams. Today’s announcement marks an exciting moment for the Comcast Spectacor-Cordish partnership as the next phase of Xfinity Live! continues to unfold.”