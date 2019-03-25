×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Biggest Esports Arena in North America is Being Built in Philly This Summer

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies have Announced a new $50 Million eSports arena slated to be built this Summer near the Philadelphia Sports Complex, it was announced Monday.

The upcoming Fusion Arena will feature 3,500 seats making it the largest of its kind in the Western hemisphere. Designed by architecture firm Populous, the arena will feature 60,000 square feet, a 6,000 square foot public entry with 2,000 square feet of interactive media surface hovering 30 feet above them, and a “sleek and dynamic skin that draws inspiration from the hardware powering esports.”

The arena’s seating area will include two balcony bars, club seats with USB ports, and exclusive suites. And nearly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a training facility, broadcast studio, and team offices.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a venue like no other as we move forward with the next phase of development within the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Dave Scott, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor. “Fusion Arena gives esports fans a best-in-class venue to call home and be proud of. Beyond competitive gaming, it’s a stunning facility that will host a wide array of events.”

“It is a tremendous honor for The Cordish Companies to grow its partnership with Comcast Spectacor and bring a state-of-the-art, world-class esports and entertainment venue to the heart of the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. “Fusion Arena will set the gold standard for competitive gaming and debut on one of the country’s most exciting platforms of sports and entertainment amid Philadelphia’s professional sports teams. Today’s announcement marks an exciting moment for the Comcast Spectacor-Cordish partnership as the next phase of Xfinity Live! continues to unfold.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Gaming

  • 'No Man's Sky VR' Coming To

    'No Man's Sky VR' Coming To PlayStation VR

    Hello Games’ spacefaring adventure “No Man’s Sky” is coming to PlayStation VR as “No Man’s Sky VR.” Sony took to its PlayStation State of Play livestream to make the announcement, during which brief snippet of the game shown in first-person view was shown. Recently, Hello Games took to its official website to announce the next [...]

  • 'The Forgotten City' Follows in Footsteps

    'The Forgotten City' Follows in Footsteps of 'Team Fortress,' 'DOTA'

    A lot of smash hits have started out with humble beginnings as mods. ‘Team Fortress’, ‘Dota’, and even the recent Dota Auto Chess mod that’s become incredibly popular all started out as fanmade takes on games like ‘Quake’. That’s the hope that developer Modern Storyteller has with ‘The Forgotten City’, a fully fleshed out version [...]

  • This Biggest Esports Arena In North

    Biggest Esports Arena in North America is Being Built in Philly This Summer

    Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies have Announced a new $50 Million eSports arena slated to be built this Summer near the Philadelphia Sports Complex, it was announced Monday. The upcoming Fusion Arena will feature 3,500 seats making it the largest of its kind in the Western hemisphere. Designed by architecture firm Populous, the arena [...]

  • Sony State of Play Stream Teases

    Sony State of Play Stream Teases New Game Footage (Watch)

    Sony will broadcast its first ever episode of State of Play on Monday, according to the official PlayStation blog, and you can watch it right here on Variety. Airing at 2:00 p.m. PST, the State of Play program will livestream below, courtesy of the PlayStation Twitch channel. So what does Sony have planned for the [...]

  • 'Beyond a Steel Sky,' the 'Beneath

    Inside 'Beyond a Steel Sky,' the 'Beneath a Steel Sky' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Beneath a Steel Sky,” the cult 1994 adventure game, is getting a sequel, UK-based game developer Revolution Software announced at Monday’s Apple keynote in Cupertino, California. The project sees a return of the creative duo behind the original: lead designer and head of Revolution Charles Cecil, and comics artist Dave Gibbons, best-known for collaborating with [...]

  • Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi Making Games

    Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi Making Games for Apple Arcade

    Legendary game designers Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and more are working on new projects for Apple Arcade, the technology company announced during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.on Monday. Will Wright is perhaps best known as the creator of genre-defining simulation games “Sim City” and “The Sims.” His latest work, “Spore,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad