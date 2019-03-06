×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Full Sail University Unveils $6 Million Esports Arena

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Full Sail University

Full Sail University officially unveiled its new $6 million, 11,200-square-foot esports arena on Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Dubbed the Fortress Sports Arena, it features high-end monitors and video production equipment, along with room for 500 fans, making it the largest competitive gaming venue on a college campus, according to Full Sail. It will be the new home of Armada, the university’s collegiate-level varsity esports team.

The Fortress officially opens in May, and Full Sail hopes it will help attract high-profile gamers to its campus. It wants to make Central Florida an esports hub, it said. Many schools across the country have similar ambitions, with many offering competitive gaming programs and scholarships. Ohio’s Ashland University announced in April 2018 it will be the first U.S. college to offer scholarships for Epic Games’ battle royale title “Fortnite,” for example. Full Sail doesn’t offer a scholarship at the moment, but it hinted to the Orlando Sentinel one might be on the way.

“Esports is one of the fastest-growing segments of the sporting marketplace,” Full Sail president Garry Jones told the publication. “This has become a global sport that is a big part of pop culture.”

Market analyst Newzoo estimates global esports revenue will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, a 27% increase compared to the previous year, according to Reuters. North America will generate about $409 million of that revenue this year, the most of any region. China and South Korea will account for about 19% and 6% of the revenue, respectively. While advertising will make up the bulk of revenue, merchandise and ticket sales are expected to grow 22% to nearly $104 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Gaming

  • Full Sail University Unveils $6 Million

    Full Sail University Unveils $6 Million Esports Arena

    Full Sail University officially unveiled its new $6 million, 11,200-square-foot esports arena on Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Dubbed the Fortress Sports Arena, it features high-end monitors and video production equipment, along with room for 500 fans, making it the largest competitive gaming venue on a college campus, according to Full Sail. It will be [...]

  • 'Devil May Cry 5' is a

    Video Game Review: ‘Devil May Cry 5’

    In the title sequence of “Devil May Cry 5,” robot-armed demon slayer Nero flies out the window of a large, airborne van to meet and cut down a small swarm of insectoid demons mid-barrel-roll. Guitars from the game’s 80-metal theme song wail as he flies through the air, bouncing off cars to shoot bug after [...]

  • Dying, dying, dying in 'Sekiro'

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die ... I Don't Know, I Lost Count' (Watch)

    Death in “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” seems at times more natural a state than living. Learning the timing of parry and attack, the rhythm of battle, how to beat down an enemy’s posture to the point of death blow takes time, time and deaths, many deaths. At first those deaths seem little more than inconvenience, [...]

  • Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular

    Developers Are Allegedly Manipulating Steam's Popular Upcoming List

    Some developers are allegedly taking advantage of an exploit that lets them keep their games on Steam’s Popular Upcoming list and increase their visibility on Valve’s digital storefront. Mike Rose, founder of the indie publishing label No More Robots, raised the issue in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. “The Popular Upcoming list on Steam is [...]

  • 'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to

    'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to Amazon Prime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    For many kids, there’s something special about Halloween. There’s a magical property to picking out a costume, dressing up, and going door-to-door asking for candy. Halloween lets children express themselves and be whomever they want to be, whether that’s a superhero, a unicorn, or Abe Lincoln. That magic fades as puberty and teenagerhood beckon, but [...]

  • 'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in

    'Clash Royale' Made $2.5 Billion in Revenue in Three Years (Analyst)

    Supercell’s mobile real-time strategy game “Clash Royale” has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion on the App Store and Google Play in just over three years, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. That’s an average of nearly $2.3 million spent by players each day since the game’s launch in March 2016, Sensor Tower said. The [...]

  • Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks

    Even One of Sonic's Creators Thinks Movie Version Is Strange

    Last year, a leaked poster for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie horrified many fans by displaying the eponymous mammal’s strangely buff calves. Now, another leak is giving us an even better look at movie Sonic and nobody’s happy — not even the character’s original creator. The leak comes courtesy of entertainment branding agency Hamagami/Carroll [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad