‘Frozen’ Mobile Puzzle and Adventure Game to Launch in November, Timed for ‘Frozen 2’ Movie

“Frozen” fans will soon be able to get their hands on a new puzzle-matching adventure game featuring Anna, Elsa — and, of course, Olaf — set for release this fall.

The “Frozen Adventures” game, aimed at both kids and adult fans of the animated franchise, is based on Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” movies. The game is scheduled to launch in November 2019 for iOS and Android, coinciding with the Nov. 22 premiere of “Frozen 2.”

“Frozen Adventures” comes from mobile game developer Jam City, the first title under its multiyear deal to create mobile games based on Disney and Pixar characters and films.

The free-to-play game invites players to design and decorate Arendelle Castle, joining Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf as they explore the kingdom. “Frozen Adventures” includes match-three puzzle gamplay and will feature both familiar and brand-new locations throughout Arendelle and beyond.

Jam City released first-look images from the game Friday:

“Frozen Adventures” was developed by Jam City’s new Burbank studio, comprised of former members of Disney’s Rainbow Star studio. Disney shut down its games studio group in Glendale, Calif., and many of the employees joined Jam City. Also under the 2018 pact, Disney licensed rights to “Disney Emoji Blitz,” a popular puzzle and collecting game, to Jam City.

Pre-registration for “Frozen Adventures” is available for Android devices through Google Play and at frozenadventuresgame.com for Apple’s iOS platform. Players who sign up early are promised a special in-game item when the game launches.

Jam City currently operates 15 casual-games titles including “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,” developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, “Cookie Jam,” “Panda Pop,” “Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game” and “Marvel Avengers Academy.”

Privately held Jam City, founded in 2009 and formerly called SGN, bought games studio TinyCo in 2016. Investors include South Korea’s Netmarble Games and Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions.