‘Friday the 13th: The Game” Coming to Nintendo Switch This Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

Friday the 13th: The Game” is coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring with the release of “Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition,” developer Gun Media tells Variety.

The upcoming edition includes all released content and paid DLC, including every Jason Kill Pack, both Counselor Clothing Packs, and the Emote Party Pack. It does not the include Kickstarter backer exclusive “Savini Jason” character or the backer exclusive clothing pack.

“We’re happy to be bringing ‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ to the Nintendo Switch with the help of our partners at Black Tower and Nighthawk. The Nintendo Switch offers a unique experience, in both social settings and on the go, that we feel work very well with ‘Friday the 13th: The Game,'” said Daniel Nixon, Gun Media’s Director of Communications.

“Friday the 13th” was originally funded via Kickstarter and released in 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Last year developer Gun Media confirmed it would no longer be releasing new DLC content to the game due to a legal battle over the “Friday the 13th” franchise instigated by the original screenwriter, Victor Miller. Miller is attempting to reclaim the rights to his original characters that were used in the 1980 original movie and subsequent releases.

“We can’t add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock,” said Creative Director Wes Keltner at the time. “We can only focus on console-dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance. I know this isn’t the news you wanted to hear and I wish the situation were different. But it’s the painful truth.”

  'Friday the 13th: The Game" Coming

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

