Latest ‘Forza Horizon 4’ Patch Quietly Removes The Carlton, Floss Emotes

CREDIT: GameRiot via YouTube

The Carlton and the Floss are no longer available in open-world racing game “Forza Horizon 4.” Developers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games quietly removed the dance emotes in the game’s big Series 5 update on Tuesday, about a month after actor Alfonso Ribeiro and the family of social media celebrity Backpack Kid sued Epic Games for using their moves in its popular battle royale title “Fortnite.”

Ribeiro and Backpack Kid, along with Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, filed suits against Epic in December, saying the developer copied their trademarked dance moves and sold them as emotes to millions of players without permission. The lawsuits seek to stop Epic from using the dance moves, and they’re asking for an unspecified amount of the revenue generated from sales of the emotes, unspecified punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

The mother of a young boy known as “Orange Shirt Kid” filed a fourth lawsuit against Epic this week. Her son’s awkward “Orange Justice” dance was one of many submitted to Epic Game’s recent BoogieDown contest. While it didn’t win, it apparently charmed so many “Fortnite” players they convinced Epic to put it into the game anyway. Although Orange Shirt Kid seemed thrilled to see his dance included in “Fortnite,” the family is now suing the studio over its inclusion.

There are currently no reports of any lawsuits against Turn 10 Studios, Playground Games, or publisher Microsoft, which means the removal of The Carlton and Floss from “Forza Horizon 4” today is likely just an attempt by those companies to cover their backsides.

The Series 5 patch brings a number new additions to the game, including a brand-new free-for-all adventure mode. It can be found under the Online Adventure tab and is available in both ranked and unranked modes. There’s also a new Horizon Story and Horizon Business called “Isha’s Taxis,” which has 10 new missions featuring the classic Austin FX4 and Cadillac TXS limousine. Turn 10 is also debuting seven Mitsubishi cars alongside the Series 5 update. They are available for free for all players.

Of course, the Series 5 update includes a number of game improvements as well. Playground Games made several cross-platform fixes that should improve the experience for all players. It’s also added new filters to event blueprint searching and the ability to view all eligible cars for a trial or season championship.

All of the Series 5 features and changes are on the Forza Motorsport website.

