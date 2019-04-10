×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latest ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Respawn Van, Buccaneer’s Bounty Event

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest “Fortnite” patch is here with patch v8.30, and it brings with it a slew of improvements and goodies for fans, like the Reboot Van and the new Buccaneer’s Bounty Event.

The Reboot Van is a new addition to the game that can bring eliminated teammates back into battle. They’ll be found at all major points of interest on the map. Every time a squad member is eliminated, they’ll drop a Reboot Card, which can be collected by other members on the squad.

They’ll remain in the world for 90 seconds after being dropped, and when they’re brought to a Reboot Van, the cards will bring all squad members with applicable cards back into battle. They’ll return with 100 health, a Common Pistol, 36 Light Amp, and 100 Wood to get them back on their feet.

The Buccaneer’s Bounty Event is a new in-game event that brings a new Limited Time Mode every single day. Players can collect “treasure” from each mode with in-game rewards thanks to a slew of new Challenges as well. From April 10 through April 15, the event will offer rewards and up the spawn rate for Treasure Maps while the event is active. There are also various other adjustments that will come along with each LTM, though Epic Games has not divulged what each LTM will be just yet.

The update also brings the announcement of the “Fortnite” World Cup Online Open Week from April 13 to April 14, during which top performers in each server region will compete to qualify for the “Fortnite” World Cup Finals in New York City, with official rules to be found here.

There’s a selection of bug fixes and other updates available with this patch as well, all of which can be found via the official Epic Games update announcement post. Both the Reboot Van and Buccaneer’s Bounty Event are currently live in-game for “Fortnite” faithful looking to get down to business.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Update v8.30 Introduces Reboot Van,

    Latest 'Fortnite' Update Adds Respawn Van, Buccaneer's Bounty Event

    The latest “Fortnite” patch is here with patch v8.30, and it brings with it a slew of improvements and goodies for fans, like the Reboot Van and the new Buccaneer’s Bounty Event. The Reboot Van is a new addition to the game that can bring eliminated teammates back into battle. They’ll be found at all [...]

  • New 'Rocket League' Esports Shop Benefits

    New 'Rocket League' Esports Shop Benefits Teams, Players

    Psyonix is adding a new shop to its popular vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday, and some of the money it generates will benefit esports teams and players. The Rocket League Esports Shop pilot program opens for business on Apr. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT and it offers [...]

  • 'Out of This World' Developer Reveals

    'Out of This World' Developer Reveals 'Paper Beast' for PSVR

    “Paper Beast” is a new PlayStation VR game from Eric Chahi, creator of 1991’s “Another World,” which released for U.S. gamers as “Out of This World.” The upcoming VR game looks a sight different from “Another World,” and is being developed by Chahi’s new studio, Pixel Reef. Set inside a world comprised of data, it [...]

  • Sony Music's Odd, Surreal, Fantastic Push

    Sony Music's Odd, Surreal, Fantastic Push Into Games

    It plays like Mario Kart and it looks like … well, it looks like nothing you’ve probably played before. “Gensou Skydrift” is a classic kart racing game designed by some of the people who worked on Nintendo’s “Mario Kart Double Dash.” But instead of controlling Nintendo characters driving karts, players control a pair of young [...]

  • Real-World Battle Royale Game in the

    Real-World Battle Royale Game in the Works on Private Island

    One anonymous individual, clearly taking inspiration from video games like “Fortnite” and “PUBG,” intends to purchase an island for a real-life battle royale game, according to a listing on the luxury shopping hub Hush Hush. The listing is seeking a designer for an arena to be used for the 100-person rumble. Contestants would compete against each [...]

  • The Weeknd Teams Up With Overwatch

    The Weeknd Teams Up With Overwatch League

    Grammy-winning musician The Weeknd has joined OverActive Media, the parent company behind the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant and Splyce. The partnership between The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, will make Tesfaye the first Toronto Defiant and Splyce global ambassador and an integral part of the esports brands in Canada and on a global scale. OAM [...]

  • Is 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Getting

    Is 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Getting a Stage Builder Mode?

    A new advertisement from Nintendo may have accidentally revealed that “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is getting a Stage Builder mode, as spotted by Polygon. Stage Builder, just like it sounds, is a mode that allows players to make their own, custom stages in the game. In the first seconds of the advertisement, a fuzzy TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad