'Fortnite' Player who Streamed Alleged Assault of Pregnant Partner Banned Again on Twitch

A “Fortnite” player who allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner in front of their two young children during a Twitch livestream has been banned for a second time from the streaming service following outcry from social media.

In mid-December Australian streamer Luke “MrDeadMoth” Munday, 26, was seen arguing with his 21-year-old pregnant partner before allegedly hitting her in the face in front of their 3 and 20-month-old daughters while streaming. While Twitch initially banned Munday from the streaming service, he was back Dec. 30, garnering thousands of views on Twitch and generating anger online.

“Hey @Twitch @Twitch_ANZ how is the absolute spineless worm MrDeadMoth able to stream on your platform again after bashing his wife/fiance on stream. Pretty disgusting that hes even allowed an account after that despicable act,” writes one Twitter user.

“#MrDeadMoth How is this poor excuse of a man allowed back on @Twitch? I’ve seen channels banned permanently for as little as saying an offensive word. But you’re letting someone who literally bashed their wife LIVE, back on your site after a two week suspension?” Writes another. “Pathetic.”

Twitch Studios director Marcus “DJWheat” Graham expressed his own confusion over Munday’s return.

“Yes, I work for Twitch. No, I do not know why every moderation decision is made,” writes Graham in a tweet. “I appreciate many of you turning to me for answers, but I’m afraid I don’t have any about this at this moment. However, I’m a concerned community member just like you, and I will look into it. TY.”

Twitch has now re-banned Munday and removed his VOD’s from the streaming platform. His Twitch channel was taken offline on Friday. Variety has reached out to Twitch for comment.

Twitch community guidelines state it takes acts of threats of violence seriously “and all accounts associated with such activities will be indefinitely suspended.”

Munday is scheduled to appear in Australian court later this January on a common assault charge.

