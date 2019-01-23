×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues ‘Fortnite’ Creator over ‘Shoot’ Dance.

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

BlocBoy JB is joining the ranks of performers suing Epic Games for a dance move.

In this case, James “BlocBoy JB” Baker filed suit against the “Fortnite” creator for the game’s use of his “shoot” dance, a dance move he created in his music video for “Shoot.” The dance move is called “hype” in the game.

BlocBoy JB complained about the inclusion of his dance in a tweet late last year.

On Wednesday, he registered to copyright the dance and also filed the lawsuit against Epic Games.

This is just the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against Epic Games over dance moves. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, which filed this lawsuit, is also the law firm behind complaints filed against Epic Games by the Orange Shirt Kid, Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid over the use of their dance moves in the game.

Most recently, the mother of the young boy affectionately known as Orange Shirt Kid, whose awkward “Orange Justice” dance won over so many “Fortnite” players they convinced Epic Games to put it into the game, filed suit against the game studio.

For a deeper dive into the issues surrounding the “Fortnite” dance lawsuits, make sure to read our explainer.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Gaming

  • Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues 'Fortnite'

    Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues 'Fortnite' Creator over 'Shoot' Dance.

    BlocBoy JB is joining the ranks of performers suing Epic Games for a dance move. In this case, James “BlocBoy JB” Baker filed suit against the “Fortnite” creator for the game’s use of his “shoot” dance, a dance move he created in his music video for “Shoot.” The dance move is called “hype” in the [...]

  • Spaces Terminatro VR Experience Goes Live

    Comcast-Backed Spaces Launches San Jose Location With 'Terminator' VR Experience

    Comcast-backed virtual reality startup Spaces is getting ready to open its second California location in San Jose next month: The company has teamed up with Cinemark to open a new VR center at the Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose on February 8. The new Cinemark Spaces center will open with “Fight for [...]

  • 'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big

    'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big Prizes, New Game Mode

    “Farming Simulator” is getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match, according to an announcement made Wednesday via the game’s official website. The decision to make an esports league around the farming game comes after the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a [...]

  • PS Now Coming to New European

    PS Now Coming to New European Territories Later This Year

    Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now service to new territories across Europe later this year, it announced on the European PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. Gamers in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden will soon get access to over 600 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles. Sony will confirm launch dates for those regions soon, [...]

  • Crackle - To Win it All

    Sony Crackle Nabs 'Rainbow Six Siege' Esports Documentary Streaming Rights

    Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary “To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,” following three pro players of “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year. The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. [...]

  • 'Far Cry New Dawn' Struggles to

    'Far Cry New Dawn' Struggles to Find Itself

    “Far Cry New Dawn” feels like a playable identity crisis. The almost ironic neon blooms of setting, the scavenger hunt narrative, the familiarity of core play offset by tweaks in the formula all result in an experience that seems to struggle to find itself, a game caught mid-transformation. Perhaps it’s unfair to cast so large [...]

  • Crytek And SpatialOS Developer Improbable Team

    Crytek And SpatialOS Developer Improbable Team Up for AAA Project

    German game studio Crytek is partnering with technology company Improbable on an unannounced AAA project, it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday. The new game will use Crytek’s game engine, called CryEngine, and Improbable’s SpatialOS, a cloud platform for real-time multiplayer games. Crytek said it will give more details about the project soon. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad