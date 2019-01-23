Rapper, Songwriter BlocBoy JB Sues ‘Fortnite’ Creator over ‘Shoot’ Dance.

BlocBoy JB is joining the ranks of performers suing Epic Games for a dance move.

In this case, James “BlocBoy JB” Baker filed suit against the “Fortnite” creator for the game’s use of his “shoot” dance, a dance move he created in his music video for “Shoot.” The dance move is called “hype” in the game.

BlocBoy JB complained about the inclusion of his dance in a tweet late last year.

EveryTime Somebody Does My Dance Dey Give Credit To @FortniteGame But Dey Ain’t Create Nothing But Da Game So Basically Dey Takin Money And Credit For My Shit Dats Crazy — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) September 10, 2018

On Wednesday, he registered to copyright the dance and also filed the lawsuit against Epic Games.

This is just the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against Epic Games over dance moves. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, which filed this lawsuit, is also the law firm behind complaints filed against Epic Games by the Orange Shirt Kid, Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid over the use of their dance moves in the game.

Most recently, the mother of the young boy affectionately known as Orange Shirt Kid, whose awkward “Orange Justice” dance won over so many “Fortnite” players they convinced Epic Games to put it into the game, filed suit against the game studio.

For a deeper dive into the issues surrounding the “Fortnite” dance lawsuits, make sure to read our explainer.