‘Fortnite’ Season Seven Overtime Challenges Guide

Season seven’s special overtime challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Most of the special overtime challenges, which are a new feature to the game, are free for those who didn’t purchase last season’s Battle Pass. According to Epic’s latest patch notes, players who complete 13 of these new post-season “overtime” challenges (from now until Feb. 27) will also receive the full Season 8 Battle Pass for free. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Additional overtime challenges will go live in the coming days.

Here’s what you have to do so far during overtime:

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (5)

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (10)

Complete Free Overtime Challenges (15)

Collect coins in Featured Creative Islands (15)

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols (500 damage)

Search chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV park (7)

Pace Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3)

Regain health from a campfire in different matches (3)

Find out what other changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.