‘Fortnite’ Season Nine, Week Three Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season nine’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 9 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Stage 1 of 3: Land a trick with a Driftboard (1)
  • Search chests at Lonely Lodge or Polar Peak (7)
  • Deal damage to an opponent within 10s after using a Slipstream (200 damage)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Visit Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts in a single match (2)
  • Throw the Flying Disc toy and catch it before it lands (1)
  • Explosive Weapon Eliminations (3)
  • Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (5)

To find specific named locations and key objectives, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

