‘Fortnite’ Season Nine, Week One Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season nine’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 9 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Stage 1 of 2: Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted (1)
  • Visit all Sky Platforms (7)
  • Deal damage to an opponent within 10s after using a Shadow Bomb (200 damage)
  • Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches (5)
  • Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake (7)
  • Scoped Weapon Eliminations (3)
  • Deal damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above (300 damage)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Twitter user “meetlootllama.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

