×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week Two Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season eight’s week-two challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at The Block (1)
  • Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (200 damage)
  • Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills (3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Gain health from Apples (25)
  • Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island (4)
  • Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon (100 damage)
  • Search a Chest in different Named Locations in a single match (3)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the Hidden Banner, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Twitter user “PoshJDC.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals

    Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals With Management Firm Loaded

    Hugely popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has re-signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Loaded, the management firm announced on Thursday. Loaded is an industry leader in sponsorship sales, creative, and merchandising services for gaming influencers. It will continue to manage key areas of Ninja’s career, it said, including entertainment opportunities, digital distribution, partnerships, endorsements, [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Two Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-two challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Wrath: Aeon of Ruin' Looks Like

    'Wrath: Aeon of Ruin' Looks Like a Quake-Engine Masterpiece

    The latest throw-back game coming from the folks at 3D Realms is a 90s-inspired shooter built using the original Quake engine by a group of “Quake” modders. “Wrath: Aeon of Ruin” is being developed by KillPixel for a summer release on PC, Mac and Linux, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One following in [...]

  • Video Games Get Into Character With

    Games Get Into Character With More Inclusive Options

    The LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD came to the rescue of video-game maker Ubisoft last month in the midst of a social firestorm surrounding a piece of add-on content the developer released for mega-hit “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” The game, which dropped in October, gave players a choice of not just which gender to role-play, but whether [...]

  • Nintendo's Latest Labo Kit Introduces Kids

    Nintendo's Latest Labo Kit Introduces Kids to Virtual Reality

    Nintendo’s latest Labo kit fuses DIY cardboard construction projects with virtual reality, promising a simple and shareable VR experience for kids and families. The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit comes out Apr. 12. It costs $80 and it includes the Nintendo Labo software, six new Toy-Con creations: the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con [...]

  • 'Anthem' Starter Rifle Might Be The

    'Anthem' Starter Rifle Might Be the Best in the Game, Thanks to a Bug

    There’s apparently a new bug in BioWare’s online role-playing game “Anthem” that turns a simple, Level 1 rifle into the best weapon in the game, according to a post on Reddit. “It seems that the default weapon you get when creating a new loadout is better than any other weapon in the game,” Reddit user [...]

  • oculus rift touch bundle

    Newegg Stops Selling Oculus Rift, Fueling Hardware Update Speculations

    Facebook’s Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset has disappeared from the website of electronics retailer Newegg, fueling speculations that the company may be getting ready to introduce an updated version of the device. The Rift is also listed as sold out on Bestbuy.com, and out of stock on Microsoft’s online store. Micro Center, another authorized [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad