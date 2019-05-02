×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week Ten Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season eight’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Launch through flaming hoops with a Cannon (3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Harvest Wood in a single match (500)
  • Eliminate opponents at Tilted Towers or The Block (3)
  • Deal damage with an Infantry Rifle or Heavy Assault Rifle (500 damage)
  • Stage 1 of 2: Search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction (1)
  • Deal damage within 10s of landing after using a Volcano Vent (100 damage)
  • Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (2)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the Hidden Banner, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Related

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Ten Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • Belgium Internet Provider Targets Frustrated Gamers

    Internet Provider Targets Cursing Game Streamers With Voice-Activated Banners

    An ad agency in Belgium revealed its latest bid to hook gamers and other internet users prone to rage over slow connections: “Raging Banners.” VOO, one of Belgium’s main telecom providers, plans to use the world’s first real-time voice-activated banners to advertise its “ultra-fast” internet service. These “Raging Banners” will appear onscreen when gamers “rage” [...]

  • Koji Igarashi's 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the

    Koji Igarashi's 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Nabs Summer Release Date

    Koji Igarashi’s “Castlevania” spiritual successor “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is debuting this summer on consoles and PC. The game debuts on June 18 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is coming a week later on Tuesday, June 25. “Bloodstained” follows a protagonist named Miriam, an orphan originally taken in [...]

  • The Razer Toaster is Officially in

    The Razer Toaster Is Officially in Development

    Gaming peripheral creator turned gamer lifestyle company Razer is, if its CEO can be believed, finally in the process of creating a toaster. The Razer Toaster — a black and green toaster that can burn the company’s iconic triple-headed snake logo into bread — started life as a bizarre side-project by an in-house engineer. Then [...]

  • Phil Spencer Teases Project xCloud Development

    Phil Spencer Teases Project xCloud Development Update

    Project xCloud is in the next stage of development with its takehome release complete, as revealed by Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft, in a tweet on Tuesday. Project xCloud is Microsoft’s highly anticipated answer for cloud gaming. Microsoft is looking beyond the Xbox and consoles, and plans to bring gaming to any device [...]

  • Harry Potter Wizards United

    'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Beta Live in Australia, New Zealand

    Niantic’s location-based augmented reality mobile game “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” kicked off a beta in Austra and New Zealand on Wednesday. Those interested, and who live in the area or have an account from the area, can download the game from the App Store or Google Play to start testing the game and “help provide [...]

  • Zynga Exploring Subscriptions For Popular Games

    Zynga Exploring Subscriptions For Games as Revenue Soars

    Zynga is “testing and exploring” bringing subscription services to some of its games, Bernard Kim, the president of publishing told Variety shortly after its quarterly earnings report hit on Wednesday. The company’s revenue was $265 million for its first quarter, which ended on March 31. That’s up 27% compared to the same period last fiscal year. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad