You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week Six Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season eight’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Visit a wooden rabbit, a stone pig, and a metal llama (3)
  • Visit the 5 highest elevations on the island (5)
  • Eliminate opponents at Lazy Lagoon or Frosty Flights (3)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Fatal Fields (1)
  • Search where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen (1)
  • Get an elimination with a Flint-Knock Pistol or Boom Bow (1)
  • Use different throwable items in a single match (2)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Six Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Yellow Submarine' Meets Adult Swim in

    'Yellow Submarine' Meets Adult Swim in Bullet Hell Shoot-Em-Up 'Freedom Finger'

    “Freedom Finger” is a hand-drawn, hand-animated shoot-em-up that smashes together the 60s’ aesthetic of “Yellow Submarine” with the irreverent humor of Adult Swim. It’s also the first video game creation of Wide Right Interactive, a new Buffalo, New York-based game studio headed up by Jim Dirschberger. “I created a kid show on Nickelodeon called ‘Sanjay [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Prince Harry Wants 'Fortnite' Banned

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is calling for the ban of popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” according to The Daily Express. The prominent member of the British royal family visited a YMCA in West London and spoke to mental health experts about addictive games and social media, saying that the latter is more addictive than [...]

  • 'Starlink' Physical Toys Release Halted After

    'Starlink' Physical Toys Release Halted After Sales Below Expectations

    No additional physical toys will release for “Starlink: Battle for Atlas,” the developers revealed in a news post on Wednesday. The toys, figurines of pilots and ships and weapons, interacted with the game by plugging into the controller, serving as a real-world model of the in-game characters and ships. Though the game received a “warm [...]

  • Pokemon Go is Ready for Summer

    'Pokemon Go' is Ready for Summer With Go Fest in Chicago and Germany

    Summer is almost here and that means it’s almost time for the Pokemon Go Summer Tour! The Pokemon Go Fest is returning to Chicago and coming to Dortmund, Germany this year, according to a press release Thursday. The Pokemon Go Fest is an event that combines the fun of the popular mobile AR game, “Pokemon [...]

  • 'Breach' Developer QC Games Shutters

    'Breach' Developer QC Games Shutters

    Indie developer QC Games is closing down, and that could mean the end of its 4-vs.-1 online action role-playing game “Breach.” “Unfortunately, today is the last official day for QC Games, as we begin winding down internal operations on ‘Breach,'” the studio said in a blog post on Wednesday. “Thank you for being a part [...]

  • How 'Dead by Daylight' Broke the

    How 'Dead by Daylight' Broke the Rules for 'Ash vs Evil Dead'

    More than a million people play a couple of matches of “Dead by Daylight” every month, and soon they’ll have a new survivor to toy with: Ash Williams from the “Evil Dead” movie and TV franchises. In “Dead by Daylight” players take on the roles of one of a group or survivors or the match’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad