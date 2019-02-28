‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week One Challenges Guide

Season eight’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

Complete any four challenges to earn the reward item (4)

Visit all Pirate Camps (7)

Search Chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction (7)

Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with a Shotgun and an Explosive Weapon in a single match (2)

Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow (3)

Use a Volcano Vent in different matches (5)

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive Weapon (3)

Deal Damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (200 damage)

To find specific named locations, the pirate camps, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.