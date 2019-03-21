‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week Four Challenges Guide

Season eight’s week-four challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Tilted Towers (1)

Use The Baller in different matches (5)

Get an elimination with a Scoped weapon and a Suppressed weapon (2)

Launch yourself through structures with a Pirate Cannon (25)

Search Buring Treasure (2)

Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (3)

Stage 1 of 3: Outlast 60 opponents in a single match (60)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the Hidden Banner, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.