‘Fortnite’ Season Eight, Week Five Challenges Guide

By

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season eight’s week-five challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) All weekly challenges are available for anyone who earned or purchased the Season 8 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. (The first three challenges are available to everyone for free.)

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents (200)
  • Search chests at Paradise Palms or Shifty Shafts (7)
  • Complete a lap of the Race Track in Happy Hamlet (1)
  • Get 15 bounces in a single throw with the Bouncy Ball toy (1)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Gain shields from Mushrooms (50)
  • Use a Volcano Vent, a zipline, and a vehicle in the same match (3)
  • Eliminate opponents at Pirate Camps (3)

To find specific named locations, key objectives, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

