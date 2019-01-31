×
‘Fortnite’ Season Seven, Week Nine Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season seven’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Use a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (3)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Retail Row (1)
  • Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row (Hard; 3)
  • Pop 10 golden balloons (10)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Dance on a sundial (1)
  • Shotgun Eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing plane (Hard; 2)

To find specific named locations, the golden balloons, the timed trials, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

