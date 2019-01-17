×
'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 7 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 7’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Visit all Expedition Outposts (7)
  • Use a Rift or Rift-to-Go in different matches (3)
  • Pistol Eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Salty Springs (1)
  • Search Chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (7)
  • Destroy flying X-4 Stormwings (Hard; 1)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Damage opponents in a single match (Hard; 200 damage)

To find specific named locations, Expedition Outposts, the hidden Battle Star, and other key objectives, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

  More Gaming

