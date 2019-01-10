×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 7, Week 6 Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 7’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Search an Ammo Box in different Named Locations (7)
  • Search Chilly Gnomes (7)
  • Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers (Hard; 3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match (2)
  • Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw (1)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (Hard; 200 damage)
  • Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (Hard; 5)

To find specific named locations, Chilly Gnomes, and the Hidden Banner, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 6 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • Fans Can Win Insanely Limited 'Metro

    Fans Can Win 'Metro Exodus' Artyom Custom Edition With Working Nixie Watch

    Deep Silver, 4A Games, and original “Metro” author Dmitry Glukhovsky revealed the “Metro Exodus” Artyom Custom Edition on Wednesday, an extremely rare version of the upcoming game. This particular edition is so rare that only 10 were manufactured, and they’re not available for purchase anywhere. “Metro” fans can only get their hands on them by [...]

  • Blizzard Reaffirms 'Inclusive, Respectful' Workplace After

    Blizzard Reaffirms 'Inclusive, Respectful' Workplace in Wake of Employee Accusations

    Former Blizzard employee Julian Murillo-Cuellar posted an explanation for his departure from the company in a TwitLonger post on Tuesday. In the post, Murillo-Cuellar details bullying and discrimination he says he experienced during his time with the company, his reporting of the issues, and subsequent perceived retaliation in the form of negative performance reviews which all [...]

  • AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it

    AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it Outperforms Nvidia 2080 RTX

    The Radeon VII, the world’s first consumer 7nm graphics card, promises to deliver twice the memory, more than twice the memory bandwidth and up to 29 percent higher gaming performance than the  Radeon RX Vega 64 GPU. But perhaps most importantly, AMD says its new graphics card will outperform Nvidia’s 2080 RTX and cost less [...]

  • Twitch Bans 'Smash' Player After Over

    Twitch Bans 'Smash' Player After Over Imbibing On Stream

    Joseph “Mango” Marquez is in the midst of a seven day ban from Twitch after allegedly drinking too much and then passing out during his stream, according to a tweet from Marquez. In response to Variety’s request for comment, a Twitch representative stated that “Out of respect for the privacy of our users, we do [...]

  • No New 'Alien' Film, No Other

    No New 'Alien' Film, No Other 'Alien' Game Coming Alongside 'Alien: Blackout'

    “Alien: Blackout,” the mobile survival horror game revealed earlier this week, is part of a broader 20th Century Fox initiative to tell new stories in the franchise around Amanda Ripley. The initiative, branded around the “ReadWatchPlay” slogan, won’t include any other games, nor is it tied to a new feature film, 20th Century Fox’s FoxNext tells [...]

  • 'Candy Crush' Players Spent Nearly $4.2

    'Candy Crush' Players Spent Nearly $4.2 Million Per Day in 2018 (Analyst)

    King’s popular “Candy Crush” series made over $1.5 billion in 2018, with players spending an average of nearly $4.2 million per day on the Google Play and Apple App Store, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. “Candy Crush Saga,” the oldest game in the series, accounted for 63% (nearly $945 million) of the spending, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad