‘Fortnite’ Savant Ninja Gets Face on Limited Edition Red Bull Can

Famed “Fortnite” pro Tyler “Ninja” Blevins gets his own Red Bull can starting April 1, no joke.

The limited edition can from Ninja’s sponsor features the players face and goes on sale in 4- and 12-packs while supplies last, according to Red Bull. The company is also giving fans a chance to meet with Ninja through a contest tie-in.

Consumers can visit Ninja.RedBull.com and upload a picture or video creatively showcasing how they game for their chance of being selected. The chosen winner will be flown with their duo partner to a Red Bull gaming event. Second to fifth place runners-up will receive Ninja merchandise and premium gaming hardware.

“It’s been a year beyond my wildest dreams and a big part of that has come from joining the Red Bull family and the wings they’ve given me,” Tyler “Ninja” Blevins said in a prepared statement. “To get my own Red Bull can is more than I could have ever imagined and I am stoked to celebrate the launch by giving my fans a chance to join me for a gaming session.”