×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Savant Ninja Gets Face on Limited Edition Red Bull Can

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Famed “Fortnite” pro Tyler “Ninja” Blevins gets his own Red Bull can starting April 1, no joke.

The limited edition can from Ninja’s sponsor features the players face and goes on sale in 4- and 12-packs while supplies last, according to Red Bull. The company is also giving fans a chance to meet with Ninja through a contest tie-in.

Consumers can visit Ninja.RedBull.com and upload a picture or video creatively showcasing how they game for their chance of being selected. The chosen winner will be flown with their duo partner to a Red Bull gaming event. Second to fifth place runners-up will receive Ninja merchandise and premium gaming hardware.

“It’s been a year beyond my wildest dreams and a big part of that has come from joining the Red Bull family and the wings they’ve given me,” Tyler “Ninja” Blevins said in a prepared statement. “To get my own Red Bull can is more than I could have ever imagined and I am stoked to celebrate the launch by giving my fans a chance to join me for a gaming session.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Savant Ninja Gets Face on

    'Fortnite' Savant Ninja Gets Face on Limited Edition Red Bull Can

    Famed “Fortnite” pro Tyler “Ninja” Blevins gets his own Red Bull can starting April 1, no joke. The limited edition can from Ninja’s sponsor features the players face and goes on sale in 4- and 12-packs while supplies last, according to Red Bull. The company is also giving fans a chance to meet with Ninja [...]

  • Game Industry Layoffs Driven by Past

    Game Industry Layoffs Driven by Past Mistakes, Uncertain Future (Analysts)

    The video game industry is facing a seemingly never-ending string of layoffs and studio closures: Telltale, ArenaNet, Activision, and now EA. According to industry analysts, companies are facing declining earnings, diminishing product pipelines, and an uncertain future that is almost certain to be driven by new technology. While the debate over whether games as art [...]

  • Death, Guns, and Bananas in 'My

    Death, Guns and Bananas in 'My Friend Pedro'

    “My Friend Pedro” is an orchestra of body-bending, bullet-spewing violence orchestrated by a talking banana. The Nintendo Switch and Windows PC title started out as Flash game in 2014, but developer Victor Agren decided he wanted to do a lot more with it, said publisher Devolver Digital’s JM Specht. “H wanted to make something bigger, [...]

  • Ubisoft Announces Second VR Escape Room

    Ubisoft Announces Second VR Escape Room 'Beyond Medusa's Gate'

    Ubisoft Blue Byte is debuting a new experience on the Ubisoft Escape Games platform in the form of “Beyond Medusa’s Gate.” “Beyond Medusa’s Gate” is the second location-based VR escape room experience from Ubisoft Blue Byte, and it’s set to debut this May at locations throughout the United States and Europe. It’s set to build [...]

  • Daedalic Is Making a 'Lord of

    Daedalic Is Making a 'Lord of the Rings' Game About Gollum

    German developer Daedalic Entertainment just gained worldwide licensing rights for “The Lord of the Rings” and it’s working on a new game that focuses on Gollum, it announced on Tuesday. Daedalic is partnering with Middle-earth Enterprises to create and publish “The Lord of the Rings — Gollum,” an action-adventure title expected to release in 2021 [...]

  • 'Darkwood' Delivers Surreal Horror to Nintendo

    'Darkwood' Delivers Surreal Horror to Nintendo Switch

    “Darkwood” is the sort of game you might not expect to find on the Nintendo Switch: It’s dark, violent, and immensely unsettling. But the top-down survival horror title is also an excellent fit for the platform, the sort of evocative experience that a player can methodically pick at in short stints, or sink into for [...]

  • A still from Cartoon Network’s “Victor

    Cartoon Network's 'Victor and Valentino' to Debut in U.S., Latin America on Saturday

    The folklore of Mesoamerica will come to life in Cartoon Network’s colorful new series “Victor and Valentino,” which premieres in the U.S. and Latin America on Saturday, March 30. The series follows the antics of the titular half-brothers as they learn to get along while unraveling the mysteries of the quirky little town of Monte [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad