‘Fortnite’ Revenue Reaches $500M on iOS in Less Than A Year (Analyst)

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

The mobile version of “Fortnite” has officially made half a billion dollars on iOS in less than a year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

It surpassed that milestone 326 days after its Mar. 15 launch, beating previous times set by other hugely popular mobile titles like Supercell’s “Clash Royale” (389 days) and Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” (405 days). It made an average of $1.53 million per day during that time frame, Sensor Tower said. Players in the U.S. accounted for 64% of the spending.

“Speaking of percentages, we estimate that Apple has claimed approximately $150 million of this by way of its 30% platform fee on in-app purchases, with the other $350 million going to Epic Games,” Sensor Tower said. “While the half a billion in gross revenue doesn’t factor in the more than $100 million we estimate Android players have spent since the game launched on that platform, Epic Games is retaining 100% of that sum via its decision to bypass Google Play — much to the Alphabet subsidiary’s chagrin.”

Fortnite Mobile” on iOS made $300 million in its first 200 days, Sensor Tower reported in October. For comparison, competitor “PUBG Mobile” made about $47 million on iOS in 173 days after it began offering in-app purchases. Again, U.S. players were the overwhelming majority of spenders, accounting for 65% of the $300 million in revenue. About $20 million was spent in the last week of September alone, coinciding with the release of “Fortnite’s” sixth season.

The game was ranked number nine overall last year based solely on revenue, according to Sensor Tower. It ranked number seven last month after grossing an estimated $38 million worldwide.

