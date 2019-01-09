×

New Block Creation, Weapons, and Adjustments in Latest ‘Fortnite’ Patch

CREDIT: KojackNumber2/Epic Games

A new community creation makes its way to The Block, along with new weapons and minor adjustments in the latest update to “Fortnite,” Epic Games revealed in its patch notes Wednesday.

V7.10 Content Update #3 has additions for Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes. But, let’s start out with the most popular mode, the free to play “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

Fortnite Battle Royale”

Last month, Epic Games revealed that The Block would be used to display the best user-generated creations. The latest “Fortnite” user creation is by KojackNumber2, and this DM Arena is now available to explore in Battle Royale mode with the new update.

More fun additions are coming to Battle Royale, including the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. While not as powerful as other options, the stealth factor should make up for that. This weapon can be found in “chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drop,” according to the post.

CREDIT: Epic Games

Plus, “14 Days of Fortnite” has been extended, giving players some extra time to complete Challenges they missed. That’s not the only limited time mode players can enjoy, Epic hinted.

“We’ll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks,” the patch notes stated. “Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore.”

Finally, some adjustments to Battle Royale weapons and items have been made, including the Dynamite drop rate getting reduced by 40%, and several adjustments to Boom Box. Several X-4 Stormwing changes are included in the update, including a bug fix which prevents players from flying above the max build limit, and an adjustment which decreases the knockback from getting hit by a Stormwing by 70%. For full details, check out the full patch notes.

“Fortnite” Creative Mode

The Creative Mode is noted as being an “early release” in the patch notes, and Epic cautions that “you may experience client crashes, loss of progress, or other unexpected errors.” 

This notice was also posted on the last content update.

For this current update, the only noted addition is the Suppressed Sniper Rifle to the Creative Inventory Weapons, the specs are the same as the Battle Royale mode sniper above.

Fortnite Save the World

The paid version of “Fortnite” has a couple of new weapons: Santa’s Little Helper and the Popshot Shotgun.

Santa’s Little Helper shoots out presents, and doesn’t consume ammo. But, it’s not a very durable weapon. It will be available Jan. 9 to Jan 16.

The Popshot Shotgun is a rapid fire weapon that “will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward,” according to the patch notes.

Finally, the Weekly Frostnite Challenge 2 has reduced time between when players get hit with new waves of enemies. Rewards include the aforementioned Popshot Shotgun as well as the Challenge Banner 2 and Snowflake Tickets.

  New Block Creation, Weapons, and Adjustments

