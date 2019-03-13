×
‘Fortnite’ on Switch Cross-Play With Xbox, PS4 Not Supported Anymore

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Fortnite” players on Switch can’t cross-play with players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 any longer, the latest patch notes from Epic Games revealed on Tuesday.

Switch players will still be able to experience cross-platform play in the popular game with those playing on mobile, both iOS and Android devices.

While it may be disappointing for Switch players who enjoyed playing “Fortnite” with friends using their Xbox or PS4, Epic Games intends for the change to result in a better play experience for mobile and Switch users.

“We expect an on-average better per-game experience for both mobile and Switch players,” the notes stated.

Some Switch players may have felt at a disadvantage stacked up against players on other consoles or PC. “Fortnite” on Switch is 30 FPS rather than 60 FPS that Xbox One and PS4 players experience. Some players have taken to Reddit in the past to complain about the disadvantage of playing in Battle Royale mode on Switch against other platforms.

Sony’s decision last year to finally give in and allow cross-play for “Fortnite” was a momentous one, as it seemed to signal an acknowledgment from arguably the last of the big three video game makers (Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft) still holding out on cross-play, despite indications that the industry was seeing a shift beyond the console wars.

While “Fortnite” paved the way for players to enjoy a game together, regardless of platform played on, its reach can’t overcome the realities of hardware limitations.

 

