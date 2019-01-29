‘Fortnite’ Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

×
Bluetooth controllers are now supported on the Android and iOS versions of “Fortnite,” developer noted in its latest patch notes.

The patch delivers support for most Bluetooth controllers on Android and MFi controllers for iOS, according to the note. It also disables phone vibrations once the gamepad is attached.

Other mobile phone updates include delivering 60Hz support on select Android models.

“We have been working with our partners on optimizations and are rolling this out initially on the following specific models,” according to the notes.

Those models are the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant), Huawei Honor View 20, and Huawei Mate 20 X. Surprisingly, the list doesn’t include some of the phones designed specifically for gaming on the go like the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 or ASUSROG phone.

Game phones have been on the rise recently, but their acceptance has been hampered, in part, by a lack of support by mainstream games like “Fortnite.” Epic Games decision to implement controller support and increase refresh rates could have an impact on those phones.

The news is likely to also provide a significant boost to mobile controllers, like Razer’s recently released Raiju Mobile controller.

