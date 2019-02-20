×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Law Firm Reports Someone Tried to End Dance Lawsuits With Fake Emails

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

The law firm representing a number of celebrities who are suing “Fortnite” creator Epic Games reports that someone tried to sabotage the cases by sending fake emails to the U.S. Copyright Office.

Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht said the following typo-riddled message was sent to the office over the holiday weekend from someone pretending to be attorney David L. Hecht:

“Recently, I noticed that my clients and I have been filing copyright claims regarding dance moves. Please have them rejected right now. If any judges are working on them, I want your workers to tell them they should be rejected/dismissed because they were containing very false information. What my clients and I have done towards certain gaming companies were very wreckless and baseless. Once again, I would like for our copyright claims to be terminated/dismissed because they were false/baseless.”

The message included Hecht’s name and email address. Once he was notified about the apparently-spoofed communication, the firm alerted the authorities, including the FBI. A second fake message was reportedly sent to the U.S. Copyright Office on Tuesday.

Related

Hecht is representing some of the celebrities suing Epic Games, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro, internet personalities Russell “Backpack Kid” Horning and “Orange Shirt Kid,” and rappers 2 Milly and Blocboy JB. All of them claim the developer copied and sold their trademark dance moves within its massively popular battle royale title “Fortnite” without permission or compensation.

“While our clients have overwhelmingly received strong support from the public in pursuing fair and reasonable compensation — and proper recognition — for their misappropriated likenesses and infringed works, an uninformed minority fails to understand the importance of these cases and apparently seeks to subvert them,” said Hecht in a press release. “Section 102(a)(4) of the Copyright Act is crystal clear: choreographic works are eligible for protection.”

While Hecht said Backpack Kid and Orange Shirt Kid have successfully registered their respective dances with the Copyright Office, Ribeiro was reportedly denied a copyright for “The Carlton,” a dance he created in a 1990s episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The denial stated the three steps that make up “The Carlton” are a simple dance routine and not a choreographed work, so they’re not protected under the Copyright Act.

Hecht plans to fight any applications that are turned down and said recent press about the rejections is “highly misleading and quite uninformed.” “Such unapprised reporting on highly technical intellectual property matters also fuels dissension,” he added. “Our lawsuits are the opposite of ‘wreckless and baseless’ as suggested by the hacker; there is no doubt that all of our clients have colorable claims and there is no question that Epic shamelessly copied our clients’ dances, failing to even ask for permission.”

“I also want to make clear to some worried ‘Fortnite’ fans: our clients are not looking to shut down ‘Fortnite,” he said. “There is no risk of that. Rather, our clients are looking for fair and reasonable compensation, and recognition, for their dances. We are also hoping to spread awareness that performers have a variety of rights that can protect them — not just copyright, but also right of publicity and trademark.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Gaming

  • Valve Retiring Non-Gaming Videos, Video Section

    Valve Retiring Non-Gaming Videos, Video Section From Steam

    The video section of the Steam menu has been retired, and an undisclosed number of non-gaming video will be pulled from the Steam Store due to apparent lack of interest, according to a news update from Valve Tuesday. The video section of the Steam Store had both paid and free content for Steam users, but [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Law Firm Reports Someone Tried to End Dance Lawsuits With Fake Emails

    The law firm representing a number of celebrities who are suing “Fortnite” creator Epic Games reports that someone tried to sabotage the cases by sending fake emails to the U.S. Copyright Office. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht said the following typo-riddled message was sent to the office over the holiday weekend from someone pretending [...]

  • 'Roblox' Digital Civility Effort Teaches It's

    'Roblox' Digital Civility Effort Teaches It's Cool to be Kind

    While the safety of children in online video games remains a top priority in the industry, the massively popular game “Roblox” is also investing it what it believes is another key issue for gaming online: digital civility. “Roblox,” which just surpassed one billion hours of engagement by players, recently hired Laura Higgins, a renowned expert [...]

  • Embark Teases First 'Proper' Game, Future

    Former EA-Exec Söderlund Teases New Studio, First 'Proper' Game

    Former EA-exec Patrick Söderlund hinted at the first game that Embark Studios is working on, as well as other plans for the company and game development, in a Medium post Wednesday. The untitled project will be a co-op, free-to-play game. Few details were revealed, but the action title, which will be developed using Epic’s Unreal [...]

  • 'Magic: The Gathering' World Championship 2019

    'Magic: The Gathering' World Championship 2019 Schedule Announced

    Players of “Magic: The Gathering” and “Magic: The Gathering Arena” can soon compete across seven Mythic Championships to reach the Magic World Championship, Wizards of the Coast announced on Wednesday. The 2019 season kicks off Feb. 22-24 with the first Mythic Championship in Cleveland, Ohio. Winners of each Mythic Championship will get a slot in [...]

  • Discord Partners With 2K To Bring

    Discord Partners With 2K To Bring 'BioShock,' 'XCOM,' Others to Nitro

    Discord is entering a partnership with 2K that will bring several of the publisher’s top-selling titles to Discord Nitro in 2019. The collaboration will include five games at first: “XCOM: Enemy Unknown,” “BioShock Remastered,” “BioShock 2 Remastered,” “Sid Meier’s Civilization IV Complete,” and “Mafia.” “Discord aims to provide players with the best content out there [...]

  • Starbreeze Aims For Stability After Sustaining

    Starbreeze Aims For Stability After Sustaining a $135 Million Loss in 2018

    Swedish video game publisher Starbreeze AB tallied up its losses in its full year and Q4 report for 2018 on Wednesday. The troubled company suffered a loss before tax for 2018 that was more than 1.26 billion SEK, which is the equivalent of more than $135 million USD. The company made some money from “Overkill’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad