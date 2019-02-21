×

'Fortnite' In-Game Marshmello Concert Draws Nearly 11 Million Players

About 10.7 million players showed up for the Marshmello concert in “Fortnite” on Feb. 2, breaking the game’s concurrent player count by about 2.5 million players, Epic Games tells Variety.

The previous record of 8.3 million people playing at once was set during “Fortnite’s” in-game butterfly event in November.

The game saw it’s best non-event day ever on Feb. 16 with 7.6 million concurrent players, Epic added.

While previous jumps in player counts were easily attributed to the game expanding to new platforms — like the game hitting Android devices in August and then the Nintendo Switch in June — this latest record shows that the developer’s continued engagement with players, and willingness to step outside the bounds of traditional play is a big draw for the massive audience the game has built.

The success of “Fortnite” continues to attract a diversity of attention, including a number of lawsuits from creatives who say Epic Games stole their various dance moves and monetized them in the game. The lawsuit remains open, though recent decisions in terms of copyright have created some stumbling blocks.

 

