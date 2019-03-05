‘Fortnite’ Gets K-Pop Infusion with Exclusive iKONIK Outfit for Galaxy S10 Users

Samsung Electronics and Epic Games have announced the release of a new K-Pop infused outfit and emote to “Fornite,” based on the coveted iKONIK outfit and Scenario emote that is inspired by Jung Chanwoo from the K-Pop band iKON.

The outfit and emote will be available in “Fortnite” this Friday, exclusively for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S10 line, including Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

To celebrate the arrival of the new cosmetic items, Samsung is having a party in New York City with a performance with an appearance by streamer Ninja and a performance by iKON. The event will be streamed online via Twitch on March 16.