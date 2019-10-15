×
‘Fortnite’ Emerges From Black Hole With All-New Island in Chapter 2

Todd Spangler

Fortnite Chapter 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Epic Games

After its previous world was sucked into a black hole, “Fortnite” is back — with an all-new island featuring a map with 13 different locations.

The latest installment of the free-to-play battle royale game, which publisher Epic Games calls the first season of “Fortnite” Chapter 2, went live early Tuesday at around 6 a.m. ET. That came less than two days after Sunday’s cataclysmic end to Season 10 of the original hit, leaving fans confused and anxiously anticipating the iteration of “Fortnite” as they stared at a pulsing black hole for hours. It was a gutsy stunt-marketing move by Epic Games.

The new “Fortnite” island in Chapter 2 is a more bucolic environment, with mountains, forests, lakes and a lighthouse, foregoing some of the first chapter’s urban locales. There are seven new skins for Chapter 2, including “8-Ball” — a guy with a pool ball for a head — and Rippley, a protoplasmic blob creature.

New features in Chapter 2 include water gameplay — like swimming, fishing and motorboats — a “bandage bazooka” to heal squad-mates, and group emotes like high fives and the ability to coordinate dances with other players.

Weapons in the streamlined “Fortnite” arsenal include new shotguns and an additional sniper rifle. There are also new hideouts (like haystacks and Dumpsters) and the ability to blow up gas tanks and explosive barrels.

Watch the launch trailer for “Fortnite” Chapter 2:

  Fortnite Chapter 2

