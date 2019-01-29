State Farm’s Drops Into Esports Sponsorship With ‘Fortnite’ Player DrLupo

Popular “Fortnite” player and Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is the first professional eSports player to be sponsored by American insurance company State Farm, it was announced on Tuesday.

Terms of the sponsorship include State Farm support of DrLupo’s livestreams through branded replays, live in-stream stunts and product integration, event-based remote streams, sponsored giveaways, and social content.

DrLupo is one of the most well known players in the “Fortnite” community, with over 2.9 million followers on the Twitch streaming platform. In December, DrLupo held a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He has previously raised over $1.3 million for the hospital. He brought in a total of $659,000 during GuardianCon, a week-long, 24-hour a day gaming event in Tampa, Fla. His stream raised $350,000 in just four hours, the highest of any single session during the event. He also raised money via a t-shirt campaign and a “Fortnite” charity event called #Clips4Kids.

“DrLupo is one of the world’s most followed Fortnite streamer,” said Ed Gold, Marketing Director, State Farm. “His philanthropic efforts and massive fanbase make him an ideal partner as we continue to amplify our eSports programming and efforts with the gaming community.”

“Being given the opportunity to work with State Farm is, without a doubt, huge,” DrLupo said. “I couldn’t imagine a better company to work with, and I’m excited to see what we can do together in the future.”