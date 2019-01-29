×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

State Farm’s Drops Into Esports Sponsorship With ‘Fortnite’ Player DrLupo

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Popular “Fortnite” player and Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is the first professional eSports player to be sponsored by American insurance company State Farm, it was announced on Tuesday.

Terms of the sponsorship include State Farm support of DrLupo’s livestreams through branded replays, live in-stream stunts and product integration, event-based remote streams, sponsored giveaways, and social content.

DrLupo is one of the most well known players in the “Fortnite” community, with over 2.9 million followers on the Twitch streaming platform. In December, DrLupo held a 24-hour “Fortnite” livestream to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He has previously raised over $1.3 million for the hospital. He brought in a total of $659,000 during GuardianCon, a week-long, 24-hour a day gaming event in Tampa, Fla. His stream raised $350,000 in just four hours, the highest of any single session during the event. He also raised money via a t-shirt campaign and a “Fortnite” charity event called #Clips4Kids.

“DrLupo is one of the world’s most followed Fortnite streamer,” said Ed Gold, Marketing Director, State Farm. “His philanthropic efforts and massive fanbase make him an ideal partner as we continue to amplify our eSports programming and efforts with the gaming community.”

“Being given the opportunity to work with State Farm is, without a doubt, huge,” DrLupo said. “I couldn’t imagine a better company to work with, and I’m excited to see what we can do together in the future.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    'Fortnite' Mobile Gets Bluetooth Controller Support

    Bluetooth controllers are now supported on the Android and iOS versions of “Fortnite,” developer noted in its latest patch notes. The patch delivers support for most Bluetooth controllers on Android and MFi controllers for iOS, according to the note. It also disables phone vibrations once the gamepad is attached. Other mobile phone updates include delivering 60Hz [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    State Farm's Drops Into Esports Sponsorship With 'Fortnite' Player DrLupo

    Popular “Fortnite” player and Twitch streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo is the first professional eSports player to be sponsored by American insurance company State Farm, it was announced on Tuesday. Terms of the sponsorship include State Farm support of DrLupo’s livestreams through branded replays, live in-stream stunts and product integration, event-based remote streams, sponsored giveaways, and [...]

  • NetEase Games Buys Stake in 'Detroit,'

    Quantic Dream Defends Studio's Culture in Wake of NetEase Investment (EXCLUSIVE)

    NetEase Games, the online games division of one of China’s largest internet companies, acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream, the developer behind “Heavy Rain,” “Detroit,’ and “Beyond,” the companies announced Tuesday. In the exclusive video above Chloe from “Detroit: Become Human” explains what the deal means to the company. Quantic Dream chief executive officer [...]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Just Gave Up On Trying to Sell Company

    GameStop Tuesday announced it was no longer trying to sell the company due to a “lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer.” The company didn’t lay out what that meant in terms of the future for the company. What that means, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Michael [...]

  • 'StarCraft 2' Twitch Commentators Get Signed

    'StarCraft 2' Twitch Commentators Signed by CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    “StarCraft 2” commentators JP McDaniel and Sean Plott, known respectively as itmeJP and Day[9], have been signed by Creative Artists Agency, the Los Angeles talent agency told Variety. Both commentators initially gained their followings as commentators in the “StarCraft 2” scene, and have featured among the top 100 most viewed Twitch channels ever. JP is [...]

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    Well-Known Modder Peter 'Durante' Thoman Opens Studio

    Peter “Durante” Thoman is a modder who’s well-known in gaming circles for helping to fix a number of broken PC titles. Now, he’s founded his own studio, according to Rock, Paper, Shotgun. PH3 Games specializes in the engineering aspects of game development, according to its website. It will provide high-quality ports and offer consulting on [...]

  • Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins

    Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins Xbox as Head of Portfolio

    Nintendo’s former head of partner management, Damon Baker, is now the new head of portfolio for Xbox. He shared the news on Twitter on Monday. Baker said he’s been “soaking up knowledge this last month” in his new role. As the head of portfolio, he will help evaluate all second and third party content. Hey [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad