‘Fortnite’ Dominates Twitch Again as ‘Apex Legends’ Viewing Wanes

“Fortnite” is back on top in Twitch viewership, yet Ninja didn’t hold the title of most watched streamer in the past few months, according to a report released Thursday from StreamElements.

The State of the Stream report from StreamElements detailed the first quarter of 2019 in Twitch and YouTube video game streaming stats.

“Fortnite” saw a slight decline in viewership parallel to the release of another battle royale game, “Apex Legends.”

“Apex Legends” experienced a rapid decline in hours watched after its initial release, and “Fortnite” subsequently rose back up in viewership.

Popular (and influential) “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins did not hold the title of most watched streamer in January, February, or March. Ninja did, however, remain in the top five streamers on the platform for the first part of 2019, along with Summit1g and Tfue.

Streamer Shroud dominated February with 15 million hours watched, the highest watched of a single streamer in 2019. The popular streamer fell out of the top five in March, though, due to injury.

2013’s “Grand Theft Auto V” is still going strong on Twitch, with hours watched in March up six times from February at more than 60 million hours. The game was the third most watched title in March.

Larger trends in game streaming show that Twitch is still growing in viewership, still far ahead of YouTube and Mixer. Non-gaming streams are also increasing in popularity. For Q1 2019, IRL channels (stands for “in real life,” in which streamers don’t play games but talk or share experiences from their life via streaming) rose in popularity. IRL was the fourth most watched “game” with more than 169 million hours watched in Q1.