×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Teases Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Tie-In Event

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The official “Fortnite” Twitter account is teasing a special “Avengers: Endgame” event for April 25, the day before the film debuts in theaters.

The tweet depicted a “Fortnite” character holding Captain America’s iconic shield, though there weren’t additional details given about what the “FortniteXAvengers” mode or content may include.

Previously, “Avengers: Infinity War” villain Thanos came to the popular battle royale game, with the Mad Titan making an appearance in limited time event that took place across a few days. The Infinity Gauntlet was dropped onto the “Fortnite” map, and the first player to find it could equip it and turn into Thanos himself for a massive boost in power. As Thanos, players were able to wipe the floor with combatants, making the mode a fan-favorite until it was finally removed from the game.

It’s possible the new “Fortnite” content may include new cosmetic items like Back Bling or pickaxes, but leakers have uncovered mentions in the game’s files to “the power of Thanos” as well, which could hint that the Infinity Gauntlet will be returning.

Related

Epic Games has yet to announce anything official beyond its brief tease, but if the game is taking a similar route to last year’s Thanos event, fans are in for an appropriate celebration ahead of “Avengers: Endgame” when it hits theaters on Friday, April 26.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Teases Upcoming 'Avengers' Tie-In Event

    'Fortnite' Teases Upcoming 'Avengers' Tie-In Event

    The official “Fortnite” Twitter account is teasing a special “Avengers: Endgame” event for April 25, the day before the film debuts in theaters. The tweet depicted a “Fortnite” character holding Captain America’s iconic shield, though there weren’t additional details given about what the “FortniteXAvengers” mode or content may include. Previously, “Avengers: Infinity War” villain Thanos [...]

  • A still image from The Seven

    How Magic Leap, Video Games Are Defining Future of Royal Shakespeare Company

    At the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford upon Avon, Sarah Ellis has the difficult job of figuring out where theater of the 1500s fits into the 21st century. As Director of Digital Development, a title which might seem out of place in an industry ruled by live, human performances, Ellis represents a recent seachange on [...]

  • Hideo Kojima Tribeca Games Festival

    Hideo Kojima Discusses Cloud Gaming, Teases One 'Big Thing' For Streaming

    “Death Stranding” creator Hideo Kojima shared his thoughts on cloud gaming in a recent interview with Nikkei Business, noting that he has “one big thing” in mind for the service in the future. Kojima shared his views on 5G connectivity, the need for the industry to adapt to the unique challenges and features it could [...]

  • Raising Kratos Documents the Making of

    'Raising Kratos' Documents the Making of 'God of War'

    An upcoming documentary, “Raising Kratos” looks at the five year long effort that was the making of “God of War,” PlayStation revealed via an announce trailer on its YouTube channel on Saturday. The documentary reveal comes just after the one year anniversary of “God of War”. “Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a [...]

  • “Mortal Kombat 11” game review

    Video Game Review: "Mortal Kombat 11"

    “Mortal Kombat 11” is like a slasher film, a bloody mess that evokes emotion in the same ways that the horror genre does—specifically, the more campy horror flicks. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, “Mortal Kombat 11” doesn’t try to scare players with jump scares or psychological horror, but is instead blatant in its unrestrained gore. NetherRealm [...]

  • Arc System Works and WayForward Revive

    Arc System Works and WayForward Revive Classic 'River City' IP

    Notable fighting game developer Arc System Works is teaming up with “Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse” developer WayForward to create a brand-new game based on the classic “River City” intellectual property, they announced on Friday. The new project is called “River City Girls.” While the two studios won’t release full details about the project until [...]

  • Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew

    Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew of Video Games

    The Carolina Panthers’ released its 2019 schedule promotion video on Wednesday, which makes callbacks to classic games, like “Pitfall” and “Oregon Trail” among other games, shared via YouTube. The Carolina Panthers are a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL). The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The promo video shows various [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad