‘Fortnite’ Teases Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Tie-In Event

The official “Fortnite” Twitter account is teasing a special “Avengers: Endgame” event for April 25, the day before the film debuts in theaters.

The tweet depicted a “Fortnite” character holding Captain America’s iconic shield, though there weren’t additional details given about what the “FortniteXAvengers” mode or content may include.

Previously, “Avengers: Infinity War” villain Thanos came to the popular battle royale game, with the Mad Titan making an appearance in limited time event that took place across a few days. The Infinity Gauntlet was dropped onto the “Fortnite” map, and the first player to find it could equip it and turn into Thanos himself for a massive boost in power. As Thanos, players were able to wipe the floor with combatants, making the mode a fan-favorite until it was finally removed from the game.

It’s possible the new “Fortnite” content may include new cosmetic items like Back Bling or pickaxes, but leakers have uncovered mentions in the game’s files to “the power of Thanos” as well, which could hint that the Infinity Gauntlet will be returning.

Epic Games has yet to announce anything official beyond its brief tease, but if the game is taking a similar route to last year’s Thanos event, fans are in for an appropriate celebration ahead of “Avengers: Endgame” when it hits theaters on Friday, April 26.