×

‘Fortnite’ Action Figures Include Delightful Building Element, Lots of Loot Boxes

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
img_0596
img_0606
img_0607
img_0608
img_0612
View Gallery 16 Images

Over the summer, Jazwares and Epic Games inked a deal to roll out a new line of “Fortnite” action figures. The full line landed inside a life-sized loot box at Variety  Friday, giving us a chance to go hands with the minutely detailed toys.

The figures come in a variety of sets. You can purchase a core figure, which comes with a building square and the character’s harvesting tool for about $13. Or you can purchase a couple of different sets. The Squad Mode Core figure pack ($40) includes four figures, each with a weapon, building piece, and a harvesting tool. The Turbo Builder set ($40) includes two figures, four weapons, two harvesting tools, and 81 building pieces.

While the figures seem well designed, especially for the price, and include 19 points of articulation — which means you can move and pose everything from legs, head, and arms down to their hands and feet — the real differentiator with these “Fortnite” toys are the building pieces.

The building pieces are different flat, plastic squares designed to look like a brick wall, wood floor or steel. They’re designed to snap together, edge-to-edge, in a way that allows a person to also fold them into shapes. So you can click six pieces together to form a flat rectangular wall, or fold them at the seam and form a smaller corner. This design makes it easy to recreate some of the odd creations found in a quick match of “Fortnite.”

We used them to string together a bit of a tableau of “Fortnite” battle royale, creating a large letter T, a platform for a sniper and a little room with a window, all in about an hour. It would have been easy to spend the rest of the day playing with the figures, but work and this story called.

Other elements of the toy collection include hard plastic loot boxes ($10) containing weapons and gear for the figures, a “Fortnite” llama loot plush ($10) and a “Fortnite” llama drama loot pinata ($40), which comes packed with goodies for the figures.

Unfortunately, that life-sized, sturdy cardboard loot box isn’t for sale. At least not yet.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • 'Hitman HD Enhanced Collection' Coming Next

    'Hitman HD Enhanced Collection' Coming Next Week

    “Hitman HD Enhanced Collection” will include two remastered “Hitman” titles, IO Interactive announced in a news release Friday. The collection will contain 4K resolution, 60 FPS versions of “Hitman: Blood Money,” originally released in 2006, and “Hitman: Absolution,” which came out in 2012. “Hitman HD Enhanced Collection” is releasing digitally in one week for PlayStation [...]

  • Twitch_Prime

    Twitch Prime Gave Away More Than $3,000 Worth of Games in 2018

    Twitch Prime members received more than $3,000 worth of gaming goodies in 2018, Twitch announced on Friday. The service, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, gave away over 70 games throughout the year, including critically-acclaimed titles like “Civilization VI,” “Pillars of Eternity,” “Psychonauts,” and “Gone Home.” If every member played through every free [...]

  • Strategy Game Developer: Employees Fired Over

    Developer: Employees Fired for 'Inappropriate' Tool Use, Not Striking

    Six former employees of French video game developer Eugen Systems allege their recent firings were retaliation for a strike that occurred last year, but the studio is disputing that claim. In a statement to Variety, it said it had to take action against the workers because they “used a professional tool for an inappropriate purpose.” [...]

  • Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media

    Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media Center, Streaming Support

    Gaems’ new Guardian Pro XP “portable gaming environment” is a hardshell case packed with a 24-inch quad HD IPS monitor, surround sound, integrated media center, and a rail system designed to mount cameras, microphones, and lighting for streaming. The company says the case, which will support the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and “several micro ATX [...]

  • First Look at In-Development Console Mad

    First Look at In-Development Console Mad Box

    Slightly Mad Studios, the company behind “Project Cars 2,” kicked off 2019 with the surprising news that it was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. On Friday, the company’s CEO revealed the first images of the system. CEO Ian Bell said in a Tweet Friday that the Mad Box would have a carry handle [...]

  • Activision Blizzard's Amrita Ahuja Joins Square,

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Joins Square, Inc.

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja will be leaving the gaming company to join Jack Dorsey’s online financial service Square, Inc. this month as CFO, it was announced Thursday. Ahuja has been with Activision Blizzard in numerous finance and strategy roles for the past eight years. These include Vice President of Finance and Operations [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad