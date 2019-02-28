×
Former 'Call of Duty' Creative Director Launches Ascendant Studios

Indie developer Ascendant Studios officially launched on Thursday after securing initial funding.

The newly-formed Bay Area game outfit, helmed by industry veteran Bret Robbins, is comprised of a wide variety of industry vets. Robbins himself is the former Creative Director for “Call of Duty” and brings 20 years of experience with him to the table.

Currently the studio is working on an original triple-A title that leverages the action and shooter title expertise from its team as it eyes bringing additional talent on board in the future as well.

The founding team includes industry personalities who have contributed to franchises like “Call of Duty,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Dead Space,” with more than a decade of industry experience among each of them.

“This is a dream I’ve had for years, and I’m so excited to finally have the opportunity to start a brand new studio,” said Robbins of the venture. “Our focus is on making high quality, original games. We are in a rare position where we have the freedom to do things the right way without outside pressure and make something that is truly new and exciting. The team we are assembling is fantastic and already feels like a family.”

The studio will be working to create “expansive, triple-A games of the highest quality,” though it hasn’t shared any details on what they might include just yet. With Robbins’ credits including that of titles like “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” and “Dead Space” as well as “Call of Duty,” they could indeed run the gamut of different types of games in the future.

    Indie developer Ascendant Studios officially launched on Thursday after securing initial funding. The newly-formed Bay Area game outfit, helmed by industry veteran Bret Robbins, is comprised of a wide variety of industry vets. Robbins himself is the former Creative Director for "Call of Duty" and brings 20 years of experience with him to the table.

