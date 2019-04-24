NFL Players Reveal Next ‘Call of Duty’ is ‘Modern Warfare 4’

A video in which NFL players are enjoying the next “Call of Duty” game may have accidentally revealed that the upcoming title will be “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4,” as spotted by GamesRadar on Wednesday.

A private “Call of Duty” event which NFL players were invited to over the weekend gave the attendees a chance to spend some time playing the next game in the franchise. While players were open about attending the event (some posted about it on their social media under hashtags like #callofdutypartner) none openly said what the title of the next game will be. But, what appears to be a Snapchat video in which University of Georgia’s Ridley Ridley and Florida State University’s Jacques Patrick are playing circulated and was slowed down by one “Call of Duty” fan, and posted by Tyler James on YouTube and then shared on Reddit.

In the video it seems like “killstreaks” and “Modern Warfare 4” are said, but you can judge for yourself, below.

The latest “Call of Duty” game was “Black Ops 4,” which was developed by Treyarch and released in October of last year.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” was developed by Infinity Ward, and came out way back in 2011. It seems time is ripe for a new installment to the series, but we’ll wait for confirmation from publisher Activision to be absolutely sure.