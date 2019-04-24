×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NFL Players Reveal Next ‘Call of Duty’ is ‘Modern Warfare 4’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Activision

A video in which NFL players are enjoying the next “Call of Duty” game may have accidentally revealed that the upcoming title will be “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4,” as spotted by GamesRadar on Wednesday.

A private “Call of Duty” event which NFL players were invited to over the weekend gave the attendees a chance to spend some time playing the next game in the franchise. While players were open about attending the event (some posted about it on their social media under hashtags like #callofdutypartner) none openly said what the title of the next game will be. But, what appears to be a Snapchat video in which University of Georgia’s Ridley Ridley and Florida State University’s Jacques Patrick are playing circulated and was slowed down by one “Call of Duty” fan, and posted by Tyler James on YouTube and then shared on Reddit.

In the video it seems like “killstreaks” and “Modern Warfare 4” are said, but you can judge for yourself, below.

Related

The latest “Call of Duty” game was “Black Ops 4,” which was developed by Treyarch and released in October of last year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” was developed by Infinity Ward, and came out way back in 2011. It seems time is ripe for a new installment to the series, but we’ll wait for confirmation from publisher Activision to be absolutely sure.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Gaming

  • BioWare Delays 'Anthem' Guilds, Cataclysms

    BioWare Delays 'Anthem' Guilds, Cataclysms

    Developer BioWare is delaying several expected features for its online action-RPG “Anthem,” it revealed in a Reddit post on Tuesday. Those features include the mastery system, guilds, Phase II legendary missions, weekly stronghold challenges, leaderboards, some freeplay events, and Cataclysms. While BioWare said it’s delivered many of the game’s Act 1 features on time, it [...]

  • 'World War Z' Sold 1 Million

    'World War Z' Sold 1 Million Plus Copies in First Week

    Saber Interactive’s “World War Z” sold over a million copies in its first week of release, the developer announced Tuesday via press release. The game, a co-op shooter which launched April 16, tasks players with outliving the hordes of the dead. It’s inspired by the film and book of the same name. Much as in [...]

  • Popular 'Fortnite' Streamers Ninja, Tfue Fail

    Popular 'Fortnite' Streamers Ninja, Tfue Didn't Quality For World Cup

    “Fortnite” streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney were unable to qualify for the upcoming World Cup tournament featuring the popular game. The “Fortnite” World Cup Duos Open Qualifier found Ninja and Reverse 2k scoring 53 points to take 130th place in NA East, which didn’t net them a top 100 place. They scored [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Success Led to Months of 'Intense Crunch' For Devs (Report)

    Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is one of the biggest video games around. It has at least 250 million registered players and it’s now a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. But, to reach that massive level of success, its developers underwent months of intense crunch, according to a report by Polygon. Polygon interviewed about a dozen [...]

  • 'Anthem' Patch 1.1.0 Introduces Sunken Cell

    Latest 'Anthem' Patch Adds Sunken Cell Stronghold, Mid-Mission Loadout Changes

    The latest “Anthem” update, patch 1.1.0, is live, introducing the Sunken Cell stronghold as well as a litany of other improvements. Following a brief maintenance period, the game was taken offline to update, as the stronghold was added for players who have already completed the main story’s critical path. It’s a four-player adventure for those [...]

  • Square Enix Sets The Date For

    Square Enix Sets Date For E3 2019 Showcase

    Square Enix announced the date and time for its upcoming E3 2019 presentation, which will take the place of Sony’s PlayStation conference. Square Enix Live E3 2019 will feature an “exciting lineup of titles” when it takes place on Monday, June 10 at 6 PM PT, though Square Enix didn’t divulge which titles will be [...]

  • Thor's New Axe Is Coming to

    Thor's New Axe Coming to 'Fortnite' in 'Avengers: Endgame' Event

    “Fortnite” players can soon wield the power of Thor. The Asgardian’s Stormbreaker axe is part of the battle royale title’s upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” tie-in event, developer Epic Games revealed on Twitter Tuesday. Whatever it takes.4.25.19.#FortniteXAvengers pic.twitter.com/6EQLbCFgKq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2019 Thor created Stormbreaker in “Avengers: Infinity War” to replace his hammer Mjolnir, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad