Focus Home, Dontnod Collaborate on New Project After ‘Vampyr’ Success

After the recent success of their role-playing game “Vampyr,” publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Dontnod Entertainment are collaborating on a new project, Focus Home announced during its annual What’s Next event in Paris.

While there are no details about the new game just yet, Focus Home said this new co-production “promises to be one of the most ambitious in the history of the publisher and the studio.”

“Vampyr” released in June 2018 and tells the story of a doctor-turned-vampire in 1918 London during an outbreak of Spanish Flu. It received mixed reviews, with many critics praising its atmosphere, setting, and narrative but knocking its dull, repetitive combat (Dontnod later added a story mode that de-emphasizes the fighting). The game turned out to be a success for Dontnod and Focus Home, though, selling over a million copies to-date.

In addition to Dontnod, Focus Home is renewing its partnerships with a number of developers, including “The Surge 2” studio Deck13. That game is expected to launch in a few months. The publisher is also working with “World War Z” studio Saber Interactive on two new titles. One of the new projects involves “one of the most important licenses in the Games Workshop universe.” “A Plague Tale: Innocence” developer Asobo Studio and Passtech Games renewed their deals as well, while Streum On Studio is creating a new shooter using the Games Workshop IP.

Focus Home is also welcoming new partners to the fold, including Sumo Digital, which is one of the largest indie game studios in the UK. Gasket Games, Limestone Games, and Lightbulb Crew signed deals with the publisher as well.