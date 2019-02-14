×
Award-Winning Mobile Game ‘Florence’ Gets A Vinyl Soundtrack

CREDIT: iam8bit/Annapurna Interactive

Production company iam8bit is celebrating the one year anniversary of Annapurna Interactive’s critically-acclaimed mobile game “Florence” by releasing a vinyl record of its soundtrack, it announced on Thursday.

Created by indie developer Mountains and “Monument Valley” designer Ken Wong, “Florence” is an interactive story about a woman’s first real relationship. Composer Kevin Penkin’s accompanying score is charming, gentle, and bittersweet. The cello yellow vinyl is limited to 1,000 copies, iam8bit said, and it features album art by Ken Wong and Nicole Williams. It also includes a copy of the digital soundtrack.

“Florence” tells the story of 25-year-old Florence Yeoh and her relationship with a cellist named Krish. There is no voice acting or dialogue during the game’s 20 chapters. The player experiences the ups and downs of the couple’s time together via a series of basic puzzles. One tasks the player with filling in chat bubbles with jigsaw puzzle pieces, for example, a visual representation of the awkwardness of making conversation with a person you just met. Another puzzle asks the player to help Florence decide which items to keep or put away when Krish moves in.

“Florence” is a short game, but it made an impression on both critics and fans. It won best mobile game 2018 at The Game Awards and was a recipient of Apple’s design award. It also took home portable game of the year at the 22nd annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The “Florence” vinyl soundtrack costs $30 and it’s available for pre-order starting today on Amazon.

