First Look at In-Development Console Mad Box

Slightly Mad Studios, the company behind “Project Cars 2,” kicked off 2019 with the surprising news that it was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. On Friday, the company’s CEO revealed the first images of the system.

CEO Ian Bell said in a Tweet Friday that the Mad Box would have a carry handle that pops up out of the top of the center of the system, that it “weighs very little and will talk to other Mad Boxes without cables.”

Earlier this week, Bell spoke with Variety about the in-development system saying that it will ship in about three years and will support major VR headsets with specs equivalent to a very fast PC two years from now.

“We’re in early talks with manufacturers of components so we can’t say much more right now other than we have the designs specced out in detail,” he said.

In a response on Twitter Friday, Bell reaffirmed that the system was “really a console, not a PC,” though he didn’t clarify what that means.

The images released Friday seem to show a highly customized neon-framed PC case with translucent sides. While Bell said the team blurred out the internals of the system in the photos, you can make out two fans inside the front of the case in one of the images.