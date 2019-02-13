‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Comes to Nintendo Switch in July

The latest entry in the “Fire Emblem” series officially comes to Switch on Jul. 26, Nintendo announced during a Direct video presentation on Wednesday.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” was first announced during E3 2018 and was originally scheduled to launch during the spring, but Nintendo said it needs more time to work on the title. It’s the first time the popular turn-based tactical RPG franchise is coming to the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo shared a bunch of new lore details along with the release date during the February 2019 Direct. “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” will feature an all-new story and characters, along with the new setting of Fódlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and its people. Players will take on the role of a male or female professor at Fódlan’s Officer’s Academy, an elite training facility where students learn the ways of weapons and magic. They will choose from one of the game’s titular three houses — The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer — and lead students into the series’ usual grid-based battles.

“Fire Emblem” is known for its permadeath so, yes, those students will live or die depending on the player’s actions. The three houses each contain a unique cast of characters, each with their own personalities and skills. Just like in previous “Fire Emblem” titles, they can interact with each other between battles and strengthen their bonds to support each other on the battlefield.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” launches with both a standard edition and a “Seasons of Warfare” edition that comes with an art book, sound selection CD, steelbook, and calendar.