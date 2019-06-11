“Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of July Release

×
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” has a new launch trailer to get fans ready for the next expansion, as unveiled during the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening.

“Ala Mhigo is at last free from imperial rule, but that liberty may prove fleeting as the Empire moves to both reclaim this bloodied nation and subjugate all of Eorzea,” a description of the story for the upcoming expansion on the website reads. “In their hour of need, however, they cannot turn to the Warrior of Light. Nor to the Scions, who yet slumber, their souls adrift. The realm is left to struggle without its saviors, for they have been beckoned beyond time and space─beckoned to the First.”

The next expansion for “Final Fantasy XIV Online” is launching July 2, but it’s just one of many new “Final Fantasy” installments coming. “Final Fantasy VII: Remake” just received a launch date and an in-depth gameplay reveal at the event. Plus, “Final Fantasy VIII” is getting a remaster later this year.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” is launching July 2 for PlayStation 4, PC (via the Steam storefront), and Mac.

Square Enix is the last major press event ahead of E3 2019, which is officially coming June 11 to 13. Monday also saw a press conference from Ubisoft and the 2019 PC Gaming Show.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

