‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake Coming March 2020

The “Final Fantasy VII” remake finally has a release date, and it’s coming sooner than anticipated, as revealed during the “Final Fantasy VII” A Symphonic Reunion concert on Sunday night.

The live audience was surprised with a trailer at the end of the concert for the remake of the classic RPG, only to be stunned with an actual release date: March 3, 2020.

You can see the gorgeous revamped characters in the new trailer for remake of the classic game above, and a bit of gameplay as well.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the news is that Square Enix opted to reveal the date a day ahead of its E3 2019 press conference, which is coming Monday. It seems we might hear more about the remake then, and you can find details of how to watch the conference right here. It’s starting at 6 p.m. PT.

We’re also likely to hear more about “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday, but you’ll have to tune in to be sure— or just follow our highlights coverage here on Variety. Though we’re still in pre-E3 territory, the days ahead of E3, the annual games event, tend to be when the big reveals occur.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.