×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake Coming March 2020

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The “Final Fantasy VII” remake finally has a release date, and it’s coming sooner than anticipated, as revealed during the “Final Fantasy VII” A Symphonic Reunion concert on Sunday night.

The live audience was surprised with a trailer at the end of the concert for the remake of the classic RPG, only to be stunned with an actual release date: March 3, 2020.

You can see the gorgeous revamped characters in the new trailer for remake of the classic game above, and a bit of gameplay as well.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the news is that Square Enix opted to reveal the date a day ahead of its E3 2019 press conference, which is coming Monday. It seems we might hear more about the remake then, and you can find details of how to watch the conference right here. It’s starting at 6 p.m. PT.

We’re also likely to hear more about “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday, but you’ll have to tune in to be sure— or just follow our highlights coverage here on Variety. Though we’re still in pre-E3 territory, the days ahead of E3, the annual games event, tend to be when the big reveals occur.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Gaming

  • ff7-remake

    'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Coming March 2020

    The “Final Fantasy VII” remake finally has a release date, and it’s coming sooner than anticipated, as revealed during the “Final Fantasy VII” A Symphonic Reunion concert on Sunday night. The live audience was surprised with a trailer at the end of the concert for the remake of the classic RPG, only to be stunned [...]

  • devolver-bootleg

    Devolver Releases Bootleg Arcade Versions of Games, Because it Can

    Knock-offs of eight Devolver Digital games are now available on Steam, as announced during Devolver Digital’s Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 on Sunday evening. The game is actually an 8-in-1 pack of arcade versions of Devolver Digital titles, available via Steam for $4.99— but if you act fast you can get the amazing deal of [...]

  • Carrion

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'Carrion'

    Devolver Digital has announced “Carrion,” a new “reverse-horror” platformer with a pixel-art aesthetic. It’s being developed by Warsaw’s Phobia Game Studio. The game will hit PC and consoles sometime in 2020. “‘Carrion’ is a reverse-horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” Devolver says in the YouTube description [...]

  • fall-guys-reveal

    'Fall Guys' is Colorful Mayhem for 100 Players Coming 2020

    A reveal trailer shows off an upcoming game for 100 players, called “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” as seen during Devolver Digital’s Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 on Sunday evening. The new game, developed by Media Tonic and published by Devolver Digital, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out the playful trailer [...]

  • Doom Eternal

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'Doom Eternal' Set for November Release

    Bethesda showed a new story trailer and gameplay footage for id Software’s upcoming “Doom Eternal” during the publisher’s E3 presser. The game launches on Nov. 22. “Doom’s” new multiplayer mode, Battlemode, is being developed in-house by id Software following the lukewarm reception for “Doom” 2016’s arena PvP. “Developed by id Software, ‘Doom Eternal’ is the [...]

  • orion-e3

    New Tech 'Orion' Optimizes Game Streaming Performance

    Newly announced technology known as “Orion” will optimize game engines for faster streaming, as revealed at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. Streaming games will be faster and require less use of bandwidth with Orion, according to Bethesda and id Software’s presentation. The game engine-based technology can reduce latency up to 20% and reduces [...]

  • Deathloop

    E3 2019 Trailer: Arkane Studios' 'Deathloop'

    Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the project during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday night. “‘Deathloop’ transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins,” Bethesda’s Anne Lewis writes in a new blog post. “Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad