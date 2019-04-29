×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Surreal Puzzler ‘Figment’ Explores Subconscious on PS4 This May

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bedtime Digital Games’ surreal action puzzler “Figment” is coming to PlayStation 4 this May.

The action-adventure game is set in a colorful universe filled with “music, humor, and a multilayered narrative.” It’s a game meant to explore the subconscious, where dreams are created, by asking where dreams themselves come from and what the world of dreams could look like.

As such, the game explores the worlds of the brain’s left and right sides, with the logical thought processes taking up the left side and creative machinations on the right. The right side of the brain is represented by the colorful, wacky world of Freedom Isles, which is meant to represent the creative capabilities of the human mind. It’s chock full of eye-popping color and vivid sights and sounds. The idea was to give it a certain mood, “as if it’s always noon there.”

In contrast, the left side of the brain is a realm dedicated to problem-solving, riddled with steamworks and cogs, visually arresting but a bit more muted than Freedom Isles. Originally it was meant to be a much more sterile area with fewer rich hues, but the decision was made to give it a similar tone to Freedom Isles, based on a factory in comparison to Freedom Isles’ idyllic island theme. The two areas are linked together with The Pathway, or the game’s answer to the bridge between the subconscious to the conscious.

Related

The game will explore several themes like death and disease while its strange singing villains must be conquered by protagonist Dusty. Though the game is keen on giving players a chance to look at mature elements, it doesn’t shy away from humor and music, opening up a colorful and bizarre world that looks rife with possibilities.

“Figment” is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC and will be making its way to PlayStation 4 on May 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due

    'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due to 'Comments and Opinions' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Minecraft” creator Marcus “Notch” Persson, who sold the title to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014, won’t be part of 10-year anniversary plans for the game because of his “comments and opinions,” Microsoft tells Variety. “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of ‘Minecraft,” a Microsoft [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Explains Recent Changes to 'Fortnite' Competitive Play

    “Fortnite” developer Epic Games recently made some changes to the way the battle royale title is played competitively, and it defended those decisions in a blog post on Friday. One of the issues the developer touched on was the recently removed Siphon feature. Epic introduced it during Pop-up Cup tournaments because it said it wanted [...]

  • 'Nintendo Labo VR': Too Much Assembly

    Video Game Review: Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR

    Leave it to Nintendo to so effortlessly underscore the obvious: Virtual reality in its current state is not much more than a toy. Whether you’re willing to accept that fact and embrace the novelty and frivolity of cardboard VR powered by short silly games will determine just how much you might enjoy Nintendo’s Labo Toy-Con [...]

  • Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor of the

    Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor of the Overwatch League

    The Overwatch League is partnering up with Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and making the company its official global beer sponsor everywhere except in China, it announced on Friday. The deal makes ABI’s Bud Light brand the official beer of the esports league and select watch parties around the world effective immediately. ABI will also have a [...]

  • Twitch Prime Members Get A Bevy

    Twitch Prime Members Get a Bevy of Free Indie Gems This May

    Twitch Prime members will have the chance to play indie favorites “Whispering Willows,” “Stealth Bastard Deluxe,” “The Little Acre,” “Majesty 1,” and “Majesty 2” as part of the Free Games with Prime program this May. Members will also have the chance to claim in-game items from “League of Legends,” “StarCraft 2,” “Call of Duty: Black [...]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Switch Software Attach Rate Higher Than the Wii's

    The Nintendo Switch’s software attach rate is higher than the Wii’s, and it’s seen a significant rise in sales per hardware unit year by year, Nintendo reported on Thursday. Cumulative sales per hardware unit for the Nintendo Switch reached 55,000 yen in its third fiscal year. The Nintendo Wii reached 42,100 yen in its third [...]

  • 'League of Legends' Adds Hero Yuumi,

    'League of Legends' Adds Newb-Friendly Hero Yuumi, the Magical Cat

    “League of Legends” is adding a new character to the game in the form of Yuumi, the Magical Cat. Yuumi is a magical cat hailing from Bandle City, once a girdle enchantress’s familiar. After the enchantress Norra disappeared, Yuumi took over as the Keeper of Norra’s Book of Thresholds in a bid to seek her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad